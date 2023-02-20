Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal: Apple growers worried as warm weather leads to early flowering

Himachal: Apple growers worried as warm weather leads to early flowering

Published on Feb 20, 2023 03:25 PM IST

After bumper apple crop last year, fruit growers were expecting lean season but unusually high temperature and inadequate rain have raised concerns of poor fruit setting

An unusually warm February has raised concerns of fruit growers in Himachal Pradesh as it has led to premature flowering in apple trees that signals poor fruit setting. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Gaurav Bisht

An unusually warm February has raised concerns of fruit growers in Himachal Pradesh as it has led to premature flowering in apple trees that signals poor fruit setting.

“Stone fruits have bloomed a fortnight earlier. The bloom is irregular and weak. The high temperature will affect apple blooming and could affect the yield in orchards situated between 6,500 to 6,800 feet,” says Lokinder Singh Bisht, the president of the Progressive Growers’ Association. “Orchards in the lower elevation haven’t completed the chilling period. Due to inadequate moisture, there is bound to be erratic and less flowering. This will lead to poor fruit setting,” he says.

Apple is the most important fruit crop of Himachal Pradesh, which constitutes about 49% of the total area under fruit crops and about 85% of the total fruit production. It comprises 13.5% of the state’s gross domestic product and is a 6,000-crore economy.

In 2022, apple production was the highest in the state and growers were expecting a lower yield this time as apples are biennial. “Three years ago, due to less snowfall, apple trees bloomed two weeks in advance. Otherwise, there is an upsurge in blooming between March 15 and April 25. This time, trees have not completed the requisite chilling hours,” says horticulture expert SP Bhardwaj.

High daytime temperature has reduced moisture in the soil that leads to scattered blooming. The pollinating varieties bloom earlier than the rest. “The moisture in the soil is not enough for fruit setting,” he says.

Shimla recorded a maximum of 23.2 degrees on February 18, the highest in 17 years. The weak western disturbance has led to less snowfall in apple-growing regions of the state. This time, there is less moisture in the soil.

“This time, the western disturbances have been weak. The impact of global climate change is visible,” says head of the meteorological office Surender Paul.

Shimla recorded the highest temperature of 22 degrees Celsius in February 2006.

    Gaurav Bisht

    Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses.

