Himachal: As samosa row heats up, BJP roasts Sukhu govt with rallies and potshots

The alleged CID probe into “missing samosas” has turned into a political hot potato that has left the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh with an egg on its face. BJP Yuva Morcha members carried a “samosa march” in Shimla on Saturday. (Deepak Sansta/ht)

It all started when news broke out that samosas and cakes meant for chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were served to his security staff, the goof-up snowballing into a controversy and necessitating a Crime Investigation Department (CID) probe into what the agency termed an “anti-government” act.

A day later, however, CM Sukhu asked people to take the news with a pinch of salt. “There is no such thing. It (CID) got involved on the issue of misbehaviour, but you (the media) are running the news about ‘samosa’,” CM Sukhu told a news agency on Friday.

But that hasn’t stopped the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from stirring the pot.

The party has kept the social media abuzz, dishing out memes and videos, targeting the Congress. Its social media platforms are filled with slogans such as “Samosa khaoge to ban jaoge sarkar virodhi” (if you eat samosa, you will be anti-government) and “Samosa Investigation Department-SID.”

On Saturday, the BJP’s Yuva Morcha (BJYM) took out a “samosa procession” on Shimla’s Mall Road, condemning the incident and distributing samosas to people.

BJYM state president Tilak Raj Sharma said the CM should focus on the state’s real issues, such as unemployment and financial crisis, instead of the missing samosas.

Meanwhile, the party’s Hamirpur MLA Ashish Sharma sent 11 samosas to the CM through an online platform. “The state is already facing problems such as unemployment, financial crisis, delay in employees’ pension and DA arrears. At such a time, ordering a CID investigation on the samosas brought for chief minister Sukhu ji is very disappointing (sic),” the MLA wrote on social media.

“When people of Himachal are fighting for their rights, the government should focus on real issues... As a mark of protest, I have sent 11 samosas to the chief minister, so that I can remind him that solving the real problems of the people is more important...” he added.