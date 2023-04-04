Himachal assembly passes resolution to make NDPS Act more stringent

The Himachal assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution recommending the Union government to amend the NDPS Act, 1985, to make it more stringent. Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri while moving the resolution for amendment in Section 37 of the NDPS Act in Himachal assembly, said that the amendment aims at making the state drug-free and adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards drug-related offences and making them non-bailable. (ANI File Photo)

The resolution recommended the Central government to incorporate the amendments proposed by the Himachal Pradesh government in the NDPS Act, 1985, towards strengthening the institutional framework for the empowerment of all agencies related to drug control. Due to this, strict legal action can be taken against those involved in the drug trade.

Agnihotri said in the resolution it has been recommended to make drug trade completely non-bailable and at the same time it is also recommended to impose at least 10 to 20 years of imprisonment and a minimum fine of ₹5 lakh on the offenders. The resolution also proposes fines and life imprisonment for drug cartels and those carrying out the illicit drug trade with the help of gangs.

The deputy chief minister said that apart from tightening the noose against those involved in the drug trade, it has also been recommended to bring the stakeholders on a single platform and form committees at the state and district levels. These committees will comprise people from different walks of life and they will draw plans for spreading awareness against drugs.

He said that drugs were destroying generations and the state government was determined to make the state drug-free. He also urged all MLAs not to use their influence in the police station in case of drugs. He said that “chitta” has made a huge impact on the youth of the state. He also appealed for strong support from the entire House against drugs.

Agnihotri said that 728 people have been arrested in 530 cases registered under the NDPS Act till February 28 when the present government assumed power in the state. Out of these, chargesheets have been filed against 238 people in 182 cases. In two cases, punishment has also been given by the court.