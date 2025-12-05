Himachal assembly winter session Day 7: House clears bill to extend term of mayor, deputy mayor to five years

The Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly on Thursday cleared the bill seeking to extend the tenure of the mayor and deputy mayor from two and half years to five years. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the assembly session in Dharamshala on Thursday. (HT)

The Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2025, proposing these changes, was introduced in the House on Tuesday and was taken up for consideration and passing on the seventh day of the assembly’s winter session. In the absence of the Opposition, who had walked out of the House, no discussion took place on the bill and was cleared by the House.

The bill seeks to amend section 36 of the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1994. “To provide stability, continuity, and adequate time to focus on long-term planning and sustained development activities within the Corporation, it is necessary to extend the term of the mayor and deputy mayor from two and a half years to five years. Therefore, the amendment is proposed in the public interest to enhance the governance and developmental efficiency of the MC,” the bill states in its statement of the objects and reason.

Before the bill proposing these amendments, the government has issued an ordinance. “Since, the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly was not in session and the amendment in Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1994 was required urgently, therefore, the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 was promulgated under clause (1) of article 213 of the Constitution of India by the governor of Himachal Pradesh on October 28, 2025. Now, the said ordinance is being replaced by a regular enactment without any modification,” the bill states.

On Thursday, the House also gave its nod to the Himachal Pradesh Municipal (2nd amendment) bill, 2025. The bill seeks to amend various sections of the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Act, 1994. The Bill provides for audit under the technical supervision of the principal accountant general (audit), Himachal Pradesh. This is intended to ensure greater transparency, uniformity, and credibility in municipal financial management.

The Bill also clarifies the tenure of members of a municipality whose areas are subsequently included within an MC, thereby removing existing ambiguities. “It also streamlines the process of resignation of members by introducing a time-bound procedure for acceptance and mandatory reporting of vacancies. To strengthen municipal revenues, the amendment provides that unpaid user charges shall be treated as arrears of Property Tax,” the bill states in its statement.