Himachal assembly winter session: Oppn stages walkout over ‘use of force’ against ABVP protesters

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators staged a walkout after the question hour on the seventh day of the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly’s winter session on Thursday. As per ABVP leaders, around ten students sustained injuries during the confrontation when police allegedly resorted to force to stop the activists from marching towards the Himachal Pradesh assembly. (HT)

The legislators walked out after the Leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, raised the issue of use of force by police on Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers near the Zorawar Stadium in Dharamshala on Wednesday. Jai Ram Thakur said the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Dharamshala, had granted permission to ABVP members to organise the protest march to the Zorawar Stadium.

As per ABVP leaders, around ten students sustained injuries during the confrontation when police allegedly resorted to force to stop the activists from marching towards the Himachal Pradesh assembly. Meanwhile, police officials said that around eight police personnel, including three women constables also sustained injuries during the scuffle.

Responding to LoP Jai Ram Thakur, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu,said, “They were stopped when they were coming from Zorawar Stadium towards the Vidhan Sabha by breaking barricades. This is when the scuffle took place. They were not stopped from the taxi stand to Zorawar Stadium. They blocked traffic for three and a half hours. The permission that Jai Ram Thakur is referring to was only from the taxi stand to Zorawar Stadium. Using this as a reason for the walkout is simply an excuse to attend the party rally, which is wrong. They are staging the walkout for political gain.”

Old pension scheme not given for political gain: Sukhu

Earlier during the question hour, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, responding to a question asked by Jai Ram Thakur, said that the Congress-led state government did not provide old pension scheme (OPS) to employees for political gain; the decision to implement the old pension scheme in the first cabinet meeting was taken keeping in mind their social security. “Our government provided OPS to 1.36 lakh employees in its first cabinet. The primary financial impact of this was that the central government closed Himachal’s additional borrowing limit of ₹1,600 crore,” he said.

“From December 2022 to October 2025, approximately 26,324 employees retired. Of these, 5,356 retired employees moved from NPS to OPS,” the written response to the question states.

In a separate statement, Sukhu told the House that he travelled to London at his own expense for his daughter’s admission. “It was a personal visit and all expenses were paid from my own pocket,” he told the House.

BJP MLA Vipin Singh Parmar had asked the question regarding CM Sukhu’s recent visit to London. The CM issued a statement after the question hour due to Parmar’s absence.