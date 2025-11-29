Himachal assembly winter session: State yet to receive 1500 cr announced by PM Modi: Negi

The Himachal Pradesh government has reiterated that it has not received the ₹1,500 crore assistance announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September for the disaster-hit hill state. Himachal Pradesh revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi (File)

In a written response to a question asked by Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania, revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi said that the state government is yet to receive this assistance. PM Narendra Modi, on September 9, announced an immediate relief of ₹1,500 crore for disaster-hit Himachal after taking stock of the flood and landslides situation in the state.

The response also stated that the central government has released ₹3,451 crore over the last three years (till October 2025) for disaster response, relief, reconstruction, mitigation and capacity-building activities under disaster risk management fund.

Disasters have become a recurring feature of the monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh in recent years, causing extensive damage to life and property across the state. This year too, excessive rains wreaked havoc in the hill state, resulting in losses estimated at around ₹5,000 crore and claiming hundreds of lives. Thousands of houses were either partially or completely damaged.

Stray cattle menace deliberated

Meanwhile, the House on Friday also deliberated a resolution on the increase in the stray cattle menace in the state. BJP MLA Sukh Ram Chaudhary, who brought the resolution, said that Himachal is witnessing an increase in stray cattle day by day. “Many farmers have stopped farming because of the stray cattle menace in several places. They damage crops. Some are even brought here from neighbouring states. We have also seen many accidents caused by stray cattle on national highways and people have even died in such accidents. “I want to ask the state government to formulate a policy so that there is one cow shelter in every assembly constituency,” he said.

Congress MLA Kishori Lal said that this problem exists in other states as well, not only in Himachal. “Stray cattle from other states are left in Himachal, and the government needs to address this issue,” he said.

Responding to the matter, agriculture and animal husbandry minister Chander Kumar, said, “entire society” is responsible for the problem. “The government is concerned about this problem in the state. However, this problem will not be addressed by only opening the cow shelters. We need to involve people and make this a mass movement. Everyone needs to join hands to address this issue and the government is ready to extend all help,” he said.