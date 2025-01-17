Menu Explore
Himachal: Back from 13-day tour, kids meet CM, hail move

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 17, 2025 08:28 AM IST

The state government has enacted a law for orphaned children and had adopted 6,000 children. Sukh Aashray Yojana was launched to ensure their welfare and provide for their educational needs.

It was thrilling to experience everything from the airport arrangements to the air journey, said Nancy, a class 12 student who boarded a flight for the first time. Nancy was among the 22 children of the state who met chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at his official residence, Oak Over, Shimla, on Thursday after return from their 13-day educational and recreational tour and shared their experiences.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu meets children at his official residence in Shimla on Thursday.
Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu meets children at his official residence in Shimla on Thursday.

The state government enacted a law for orphaned children and had adopted 6,000 children under the law. The government had launched the Sukh Aashray Yojana to ensure their welfare and provide for their educational needs. This scheme aims to empower these children and support them in becoming self-reliant.

Nancy, said, “We also visited historic monuments that brought centuries of India’s rich history to life.”

Kashish shared her fascination with the exhibits at the science museum in Delhi and her joy during the fantasy rides.

One Dharmendra recalled the group’s fun-filled moments at Goa’s beaches, where they danced and enjoyed to their hearts’ content.

While interacting with the children, the CM said, “This is not a favour. It is your right to benefit from the state’s resources.”

These trips are designed to provide learning and exposure that will help them contribute to society and the nation in the future, he said.

This group visited Pinjore, Chandigarh, Delhi and Goa during their journey.

