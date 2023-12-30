Himachal bars government departments from buying petrol, diesel vehicles

In an initiative to achieve the goal of green and clean Himachal and promote e-vehicles, chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed all government departments to not buy diesel or petrol vehicles from January 1. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed all government departments to not buy diesel or petrol vehicles from January 1. (HT File)

If necessary, the departments will be able to purchase petrol or diesel vehicles only after the approval of the state cabinet. Aiming for Vyavastha Parivartan, the CM since his first budget speech took a pledge for the perseverance of the green cover of the state and had announced various provisions to promote e-vehicles in the state. Due to the consistent efforts of the government, the number of government e-vehicles has reached 185, while that of private electric vehicles registered in the state is 2,733.

The CM has also set an example by using e-vehicle himself for the past several months.

“Our government is promoting e-vehicles in Himachal in a big way. The Transport Department becomes the first department to replace its official vehicle fleet with e-vehicles and the other departments are to follow the same analogy,” said Sukhu.

All departments will ensure replacing their fuel vehicles with e-vehicles in a phased manner. Use of e-vehicles is not only a new beginning but also shows the commitment of the government towards environmental preservation, he added.

To meet the requirement of vehicles in departments, permission has been given to ply e-taxies on a contract basis. Under the ₹680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Scheme, e-taxi permits are being provided to the youth by providing them a 50 percent subsidy on the purchase of the same. The government is developing infrastructure for charging e-vehicles and these can also be charged at home. The Transport Department has finalized 54 locations for setting up e-vehicle charging stations in the state, some of which are almost ready. To promote e-vehicles, it has been decided to develop 6 highways as green corridors.

Apart from this, all the diesel buses of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) are being converted into e-buses in a phased manner. Recently, in a meeting the manufacturing companies of e-buses have been requested to take into consideration the geographical conditions of Himachal while manufacturing the e-buses.

The state government soon is going to run e-buses on long routes as well. Type-1, 2 and 3 e-buses are being included in the HRTC fleet in a phased manner, so that the target of making Himachal a clean and green energy state by March 31, 2026, can be achieved, said the CM.