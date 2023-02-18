Himachal: Bid of 1.12 cr for scooty’s fancy number runs into income tax roadblock

The online bid of ₹1.12 crore for a fancy vehicle registration number, HP 99-9999, on Friday evening not only left the Himachal Pradesh transport department surprised but also caught the attention of the income tax department and enforcement agencies.

Three people quoted bids over ₹1 crore for the number. The HP 99 series of registration numbers was recently allocated to the registration and licensing authority (RLA), Kotkhai.

This is for the first time that such a high amount has been quoted for a fancy number.

After the e-auction made headlines on Friday, the transport department is checking the credential of the bidders. The department’s portal shows Deshraj quoted the highest bid of ₹1,12,15,500 for his scooty, while another bidder, Sanjay Kumar, quoted ₹1.11 crore for his four-wheeler and the third bidder, Dharamveeer, offered ₹1,00,00,500 for his two-wheeler.

“We have sought a detailed report on the bidders from the Kotkhai RLA,” state transport director Anupam Kashyap said on Saturday. “The bids were frozen on Friday evening. The number has not been allotted to anyone so far. We will ensure the bidder deposits at least 30% of the amount quoted on the portal,” he said.

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who holds the transport portfolio, has sought a detailed report from the department for further action.

There is no provision under the rules to take action if the bidders refuse to acquire the numbers. “We are verifying their addresses and trying to ascertain the intention behind quoting such high bids. We will be able to complete the process within the next two days,” Kashyap said.

According to present rules, there is no need to deposit security amount for bidding. Anyone can participate in the auction after depositing a registration fee of ₹1,000. If the person does not take the number on the completion of the bid, no action will be taken against him/her. Kashyap said an amendment in the rules is proposed and it will be necessary to pay a security deposit to participate in the bid. The deposit would be confiscated if the auction conditions are violated.

The income tax department and other agencies have contacted the district administration and transport department, seeking details.

After the matter came to light, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also evinced interest and sought details of the bidders and bidding process.

