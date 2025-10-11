Himachal BJP chief’s brother, accused of rape, in Solan hospital with chest pain

Ram Kumar Bindal, 81, the elder brother of the Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajeev Kumar Bindal, was on Saturday admitted to the Government Regional Hospital in Solan after he complained of chest pain hours after his arrest in connection with a rape case. Ram Kumar Bindal, 81, the elder brother of the Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajeev Kumar Bindal, in Solan police custody on Friday.

Solan police were to produce him in the district court on Saturday after his arrest on Friday. “During his medical examination, he experienced some problems, and subsequently, we admitted him to the hospital,” DSP Anil Dhaulta said.

Ram Kumar Bindal has been booked under Sections 64 and 68 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Women Police Station, Solan. Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh said the case was registered on October 8 following a complaint lodged by a 25-year-old woman.

In her complaint, the woman said that she had been suffering from a long-term illness and, after failing to get relief through allopathy, had gone on October 7 to seek ayurvedic treatment near the old bus stand in Solan. There, she met the accused, who introduced himself as a vaidya (ayurvedic healer). Officials said the woman alleged that the accused insisted on checking her private parts, and when she refused, he molested and sexually assaulted her. She managed to push him away and left the premises immediately. Later, she reported the incident to the women’s police station. “Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered, and the investigation was initiated promptly. The victim’s statement has also been recorded before the court. A forensic team from Junga inspected the scene, collected evidence, and assisted the police in the investigation. Technical evidence collected during the probe was also analysed,” a Solan district police spokesperson said.

Ram Kumar Bindal, who heads the Sanatan Dharma Mandir Trust in Solan, has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh State Women’s Commission has taken cognizance and its chairperson Vidya Negi sought a report on the matter from the Solan SP. Negi said the commission wants a fair investigation so she had called for a report on the matter from the police.