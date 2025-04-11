Himachal: BJP demands CBI probe into HPPCL chief engineer’s death

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Vimal Negi, chief engineer-cum-general manager of the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL). The party alleged large-scale corruption and irregularities in the state’s power sector, particularly in the Pekhubela Solar Power Project and the Shongtong Hydropower Project. Congress ministers Anirudh Singh and Rajesh Dharmani dismissed BJP’s claims and accused the party of misleading the public. (HT File)

Addressing the media in Shimla, BJP MLA Bikram Singh from Jaswan-Paragpur claimed that Negi’s death was linked to rampant corruption in HPPCL. “Vimal Negi died due to corruption in this department,” Singh alleged.

He further demanded that the report submitted by additional chief secretary Onkar Sharma be made public.

Singh claimed that warnings were issued to the state government as early as September 2024 about the corruption, but they were ignored. “Had the government taken cognizance, Vimal Negi would have been alive today,” he said.

Singh accused the government of shielding senior HPPCL officials Harikesh Meena and Desh Raj, who have been named by Negi’s family for allegedly harassing him despite his poor health.

Comparing project costs, Singh said the Pekhubela project in Una district has cost ₹220 crore, while a similar solar power project in Gujarat was completed for ₹144 crore. Likewise, he said the Shongtong project, initially estimated at ₹1,724 crore, has already consumed ₹2,230 crore while being only half-complete.

“Why is the government running from a CBI investigation?” Singh questioned, alleging political collusion in the alleged irregularities.

Echoing similar concerns, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, speaking from Chamba, also alleged corruption in the state’s power projects. He cited an example of a project originally estimated at ₹125 crore but implemented for ₹250 crore without financial approval over two years. “There are allegations that Fortuner and Innova cars were gifted to influential leaders in this project,” Thakur said, demanding a CBI inquiry.

Negi’s family has formally accused former HPPCL Managing Director Harikesh Meena and Director (Electrical) Desh Raj of subjecting him to mental harassment, allegedly contributing to his death.

Meanwhile, state ministers Anirudh Singh and Rajesh Dharmani dismissed the BJP’s claims as “baseless” and accused the party of misleading the public. They alleged that the BJP was attempting to tarnish the state government’s image with politically motivated statements lacking any factual backing.