Himachal BJP leaders reach House carrying cow dung to mark protest

Before the commencement of the House proceedings on the second day of the winter session of the Himachal Assembly, the Opposition again showed a sharp attitude. The Opposition MLAs, who have been continuously attacking the government regarding election guarantees, reached the Assembly carrying cow dung under the leadership of leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur. Leader of Opposition of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur along with BJP MLAs stage a protest against the state government during the Winter Session of the State Legislative Assembly, in Dharamshala on Wednesday. (ANI)

The Opposition MLAs demonstrated by placing baskets of cow dung on their heads. During this, the LoP asked the government when the purchase of cow dung included in the guarantees of ₹2 per kg started.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the guarantees given by the government before coming to power have now become a noose for the government. Before coming to power, the Congress government of Himachal had promised to buy cow dung at ₹2 per kg from the farmers of the state, but even after a year has passed, the government has still not fulfilled this guarantee.

Jai Ram Thakur said the Opposition will keep reminding the government about the guarantees and the public is also not going to forget the guarantees. He said the Opposition would ask questions to the government regarding all the guarantees one by one.