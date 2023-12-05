close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal: BJP to protest against govt on December 11

Himachal: BJP to protest against govt on December 11

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Dec 06, 2023 05:34 AM IST

The BJP accused the current administration of derailing the state’s development trajectory, plunging law and order into chaos and a surge in drug addiction

While the Congress is planning to hold a mega rally in Dharamshala to celebrate the first anniversary of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh-led government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a statewide protest to condemn the one-year rule on December 11.

The BJP accused the current administration of derailing the state’s development trajectory, plunging law and order into chaos and a surge in drug addiction.

The party alleged the government has burdened the public by escalating the costs of essential commodities, fuel, and electricity. Furthermore, the closure of 1,500 institutions established by the previous BJP government has added fuel to the opposition’s fire.

“Congress government stands accused of breaking promises made during the election campaign. Congress had promised one lakh jobs in the first year while five lakh is five years it has failed to live up to its promises The farming community and the unemployed, are also victims of unfulfilled commitments,” said BJP state president Rajeev Bindal.

“Protest will be held in all the districts which will address issues specific to that region, and prominent party figures are slated to be the main speaker,” he added.

The agitation in Nahan of Sirmaur district will be led where former minister Sukhram Chaudhary and Rajya Sabha MP. Sikandar Kumar will lead the charge. Subsequent protests are planned across districts, culminating in a grand event in Kangra on December 18, with former chief minister Jairam Thakur expected to preside over the demonstration.

