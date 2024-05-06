 Himachal bypoll: Congress announces candidates for Lahaul-Spiti, Barsar - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal bypoll: Congress announces candidates for Lahaul-Spiti, Barsar

ByHT Correspondent
May 06, 2024 12:33 PM IST

Anuradha Rana fielded from Lahaul-Spiti and Subhash Chand from Barsar; party candidate for Dharamshala byelection yet to be finalised

The Congress has nominated Anuradha Rana and Subhash Chand as its Lahaul-Spiti (reserved) and Barsar candidates, respectively, for the June 1 assembly byelections in Himachal Pradesh.

The Congress has nominated Anuradha Rana and Subhash Chand as its Lahaul-Spiti (reserved) and Barsar candidates, respectively, for the June 1 assembly byelections in Himachal Pradesh. (HT Photo)
The Congress has nominated Anuradha Rana and Subhash Chand as its Lahaul-Spiti (reserved) and Barsar candidates, respectively, for the June 1 assembly byelections in Himachal Pradesh. (HT Photo)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the names after chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met central party leaders in New Delhi on Sunday evening. The party ticket for Dharamshala is yet to be finalised.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

While Anuradha Rana is a zila parishad chairperson, Chand had been a panchayat pradhan and member of the block development committee.

Also read: BJP tarnished HP’s culture by starting horse-trading politics: Sukhu

In April, the Congress announced the candidatures of Capt Ranjit Singh Rana from the Sujanpur constituency, Rakesh Kalia from Gagret and Vivek Sharma from Kutlehar.

Byelections in the six assembly constituencies of the hill state were necessitated following the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha election in favour of the BJP candidate on February 27. The six disqualified MLAs joined the BJP and they were announced as its candidates in the byelections.

The BJP has fielded Sudhir Sharma from Dharamshala, Ravi Thakur from Lahaul and Spiti, Rajinder Rana from Sujanpur, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal from Barsar, Chetanya Sharma from Gagret, and Devinder Kumar Bhutto from Kutlehar.

The rebel Congress MLAs approached the Supreme Court against their disqualification. The Speaker disqualified them due to their absence from the assembly when the state budget and the finance Bill were being put to vote, defying a party whip to vote in favour of the government.

In the 68-member assembly, the majority figure is 35. The ruling Congress had 40 MLAs, but with the disqualification of six MLAs, its number fell to 34.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal bypoll: Congress announces candidates for Lahaul-Spiti, Barsar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On