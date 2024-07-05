Himachal bypolls: Parties make last-ditch efforts to woo voters as campaigning nears end

With only three days remaining to campaign for the July 10 assembly bypolls in Himachal Pradesh (HP), political parties are making last-ditch efforts to woo voters in this high-stakes electoral battle, marked by parties trading offensives and allegations against each other. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who canvassed for his wife and Congress candidate in Dehra on Friday, said the present Congress government has announced more than 28,000 government jobs in its tenure of about one and a half years, the recruitment process of which has started. (HT PHOTO)

The leaders of both the rival parties – Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – continued to campaign aggressively to secure win in the forthcoming bypolls.

The bypolls in Hamirpur, Nalagarh and Dehra assembly segments, which will be held on July 10, were necessitated after the speaker accepted the resignation of three Independent MLAs who resigned from the House and joined the BJP.

Chief minister ( CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who canvassed for his wife and Congress candidate in Dehra on Friday, said the present Congress government has announced more than 28,000 government jobs in its tenure of about one and a half years, the recruitment process of which has started. “The previous BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur announced only 20,000 jobs in the government sector in his five-year tenure, most of which were stuck in legal complications. The state government has provided 30 percent reservation to women in police recruitment and has given one -year relaxation in maximum age to all candidates,” he added.

Sukhu said it is good that the Independent MLA resigned from his post and now there will be a lot of development in Dehra, which has already started. “The office of superintendent of police and SE (public works department) will also be opened in Dehra, the notification of which will be issued after the elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sullah MLA and BJP in-charge of Dehra by-election Vipin Singh Parmar said the Congress has accepted its defeat in Dehra. “CM Sukhu is misusing the government machinery and the model code of conduct is being flouted blatantly. The government should fight elections on issues instead of putting pressure on officers and employees,” he added.

Former Independent legislator and now BJP candidate from Nalagarh KL Thakur said the BJP governments have played an important role in the development of Nalagarh. “Only the BJP can bring development to Nalagarh. The immense support I am getting has made it clear that the people of Nalagarh are with the son of the soil and will not tolerate any outsider,” he added.

The Congress’ media coordinator for the Dehra assembly bypolls, Puneet Malhi, said the fortunes of Dehra are about to rise as the state government is considering opening more government offices here. CM Sukhu has said the problems of Pong Dam displaced people will be solved.

Attacking former independent legislator and BJP candidate Hoshyar Singh, Malhi said Hoshyar betrayed the public sentiments of Dehra. “Due to the pressure of BJP, all the three independent MLAs left their MLA post. This is not being liked by the honest workers of BJP,” he added.

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal said the police rule prevailing in Nalagarh and Hamirpur indicates the Congress party is losing the elections. “The people of Dehra are giving their full support and blessings to the BJP candidate Hoshyar Singh. They have made up their minds that they want an MLA who is one of them, someone who is available and approachable to them in their own area.”

He expressed confidence that the BJP would win the by-elections in Hamirpur, Dehra, and Nalagarh.