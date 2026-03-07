Himachal cabinet overhauls panchayat roster, cancels 15 non-starter hydel projects

In a major administrative overhaul ahead of the panchayat elections scheduled for May, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Saturday approved significant amendments to the Panchayati Raj Act, effectively changing the reservation roster. Presided over by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the cabinet decided that panchayats that have remained reserved for the same category for two consecutive terms since the base year 2010 will no longer be reserved in the forthcoming elections. (HT file photo)

Revenue minister Jagat Negi explained that the old rules were “depriving members of other categories the opportunity to contest”, and the new rules would ensure a fairer distribution of electoral opportunities. The government has now invited public objections and suggestions on the proposed amendments to the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj (Elections) Rules, 1994.

Social security and hydel reforms

In a move to strengthen the social safety net, the cabinet approved amendments to the Social Security Pension Rules, 2010, by redefining ‘destitute’. Under the revised provisions, women abandoned by their husbands, living separately without an independent source of income, will be officially classified as destitute to simplify their access to benefits.

The cabinet also took a tough stance on the energy sector, cancelling 15 hydroelectric projects that failed to commission despite receiving benefits under a one-time amnesty scheme.

Conversely, the 10 MW Small Hydro Electric Project at Pandoh was allotted to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), subject to the return of unused land to the state. Himachal will receive 13% free power and a 5% share from this project.

Additionally, 40% of the Local Area Development Fund under the Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy will now be earmarked for financial assistance to the state’s children.

Infrastructure expansion, administrative recruitment

To boost tourism and connectivity, Heli-Taxi services on the Chandigarh-Shimla-Chandigarh route will be enhanced from three to 12 sorties per week, operating twice daily for six days a week with state-backed viability gap funding.

The cabinet also addressed pending labour issues, deciding to release the salaries of Jal Jeevan Mission outsourced employees from state resources. Minister Negi noted that these employees had not been paid for 6-7 months due to the Union government withholding funds.

Other key decisions include:

Institutional growth: Approval for a Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited at Dhagwar (covering Kangra, Hamirpur, Chamba, and Una) and upgrading the Fire Post at Tahliwal to a Sub Fire Station.

Education and sports: Increasing sports hostel capacity in Kharidi to 100 beds and naming it a state level sports centre of excellence. Land transfers were also approved for new Kendriya Vidyalayas in Kotkhai and Paonta Sahib.

Employment: Nod to fill 60 junior assistant professors (Technical Education), 32 posts in cooperative societies, 16 sports coaches, and three JOA (IT) posts. Seven patwari candidates from 2016 will also be appointed for Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu.

Police and legal: Creation of a sub divisional police office at Gagret and upgrading the Kotla police post to a station.

The cabinet also granted consent for 80-year leases for HIMUDA and regularised part-time water carriers in Sirmaur with 11 years of service as of March 2025.