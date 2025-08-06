Himachal: Chamiyana hospital to provide robotic surgery

Atal Institute of Super Specialities (AIMSS), Chamiyana, Shimla will start robotic-assisted surgeries, making it the first government healthcare institution in the state to offer specialised medical services at par with AIIMS, New Delhi. The introduction of robotic surgery is expected to significantly reduce recovery time for patients, while enabling surgeons to perform procedures with enhanced precision, flexibility and control. (Representative)

A state-of-the-art robotic surgery machine, costing ₹29 crore, has already been installed, and all preparations for its clinical launch have been completed.

The introduction of robotic surgery is expected to significantly reduce recovery time for patients, while enabling surgeons to perform procedures with enhanced precision, flexibility and control. This cutting-edge technology will streamline surgical processes and help in reducing the current backlog and waiting period for critical operations of the patients.

A spokesperson of the health department informed that medical equipment worth ₹ ₹42 crore is being installed at the AIMSS Chamiyana.