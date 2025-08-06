Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Himachal: Chamiyana hospital to provide robotic surgery

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 10:35 pm IST

A state-of-the-art robotic surgery machine, costing ₹29 crore, has already been installed, and all preparations for its clinical launch have been completed

Atal Institute of Super Specialities (AIMSS), Chamiyana, Shimla will start robotic-assisted surgeries, making it the first government healthcare institution in the state to offer specialised medical services at par with AIIMS, New Delhi.

The introduction of robotic surgery is expected to significantly reduce recovery time for patients, while enabling surgeons to perform procedures with enhanced precision, flexibility and control. (Representative)
The introduction of robotic surgery is expected to significantly reduce recovery time for patients, while enabling surgeons to perform procedures with enhanced precision, flexibility and control. (Representative)

A state-of-the-art robotic surgery machine, costing 29 crore, has already been installed, and all preparations for its clinical launch have been completed.

The introduction of robotic surgery is expected to significantly reduce recovery time for patients, while enabling surgeons to perform procedures with enhanced precision, flexibility and control. This cutting-edge technology will streamline surgical processes and help in reducing the current backlog and waiting period for critical operations of the patients.

A spokesperson of the health department informed that medical equipment worth 42 crore is being installed at the AIMSS Chamiyana.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal: Chamiyana hospital to provide robotic surgery
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On