Himachal chief secretary directs officials to speed up road restoration ahead of winter season

Chief secretary Sanjay Gupta, directed the NHAI regional officer (RO) to ensure that at least two lanes of Kiratpur-Manali National Highway (NH) remains open in all stretches. Himachal chief secretary Sanjay Gupta. (File)

Gupta on Monday issued these instructions while chairing a review meeting to take stock of the status of road restoration works and preparedness measures in view of the approaching winter season.

During the meeting, the NHAI RO assured that the highway is operational with a minimum of two lanes even at locations that suffered damage during the recent monsoon.

The chief secretary said that all departments should complete the required arrangements well before the onset of the winter season. Proper planning for snow removal and other necessary measures must be done in advance to maintain smooth connectivity and ensure public comfort during the cold months.

He directed the concerned departments to accelerate the repair and restoration of roads damaged by the monsoon to facilitate unhindered traffic movement. He said that around 120 roads were affected by the recent rains and instructed that their restoration be taken up on priority so that most of them are reopened by the end of this month.

Secretary (PWD) Dr Abhishek Jain apprised the chief secretary that the department is in the process of identifying suitable sites for muck disposal and is prioritizing the strengthening of existing roads rather than construction of new ones, keeping in view the need to protect the environment.

He further informed that the Public Works Department has collaborated with IIT Ropar for technical support which would enhance the department’s capacity and bring transparency and credibility in the working of department. He said that the department was focusing on developing climate-resilient infrastructure in light of the increasing challenges posed by climate change in the State