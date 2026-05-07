Himachal civic body polls: All candidates from Mandi’s Baihna ward withdraw nominations

In an unprecedented move, all candidates of Ward No 14 — Baihna — withdrew their nomination papers on Wednesday. The move comes after continuous meetings held by villagers, who collectively urged all candidates to step aside in support of a larger demand — restoration of Baihna’s panchayat status. (File)

All the candidates — BJP’s Gurbachan Singh, Congress’s Dhandev, independents Krishna Bhanu and Mansa Singh, arrived together at the office of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Nerchowk and submitted their forms for the nominations withdrawal.

SDM Balh, Samritika Negi confirming the development said, “All four candidates have withdrawn their nominations so with no candidate in fray the voting cannot be held on May 17. We have intimated the state election commission regarding the same.”

The move comes after continuous meetings held by villagers, who collectively urged all candidates to step aside in support of a larger demand — restoration of Baihna’s panchayat status. Residents claim that since their inclusion in municipal corporation, they have been burdened with heavy taxes, yet they have received absolutely no commensurate urban amenities in return.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP MLA Inder Singh Gandhi stated that as soon as his party forms the government, the Baihna Ward would be reverted to the status of a panchayat.

Congress leader Prakash Chaudhary said that if the residents do not wish to remain under the jurisdiction of the MC, their sentiments must be respected. He assured that the matter would be taken up with the state government.

BJP candidate withdraws in Douhandi too

Keeping the same demand, the BJP candidates from Ward No 15 --Douhandi --also withdrew their nominations. However, Congress candidate left the premises at very last moment thus preventing a unanimous withdrawal.

Cong insulted voter’s sentimentsFormer chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, criticising the move by Congress candidates, said the party has insulted the sentiments of the voters in Dohandi ward, and the local populace will now respond to this betrayal in the upcoming polls.

“Much like the residents of Baihna ward, the people of Dohandi ward have also resolved to boycott the elections in protest against certain local issues and the inclusion of rural areas within the MC limits. The residents had urged all candidates to withdraw their nominations. The BJP and other independent candidates had arrived to withdraw their nominations in the public interest, the Congress candidate failed to appear at the office,” said Jai Ram, who is also leader of Opposition, talking to the media.

Thakur said, “The non-appearance of the Congress candidate demonstrates that she and her party are acting in direct opposition to the sentiments of the public. The ‘game’ that the Congress has played with the people of Dohandi ward has once again exposed the party’s duplicitous character.”

Three panchayats elected unanimously in Sirmaur

In district Sirmaur, three Panchayats—Tatiyan, Daro Devariya, and Sheena—have so far been elected unopposed. The villagers of the three panchatays collectively reached a consensus to elect the entire body unopposed for the second consecutive term.

The state government has increased the financial grant for panchayats elected unopposed from ₹10 lakhs to ₹25 lakhs this time.