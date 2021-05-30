Himachal clocks 861 fresh infections

Himachal Pradesh recorded 861 fresh coronavirus infections on Sunday, pushing the state’s tally to 1,89,465, while the death toll mounted to 3,111 after 41 more patients succumbed.

Of the new cases, 158 were reported in Kangra, 125 in Sirmaur, 102 in Hamirpur, 99 in SOlan, 91 in Una, 86 in Shimla, 80 in Chamba, 43 in Mandi, 29 in Bilaspur, 21 in Kinnaur, 19 in Kullu and 11 in Lahaul-Spiti.

The highest 16 fatalities were reported in Kangra, six in Solan, four in Sirmaur, three in Hamirpur, two each in Chamba and Shimla and one each Bilaspur, Kullu and Solan.

Recoveries reached 1,71,393 after 2,869 people recuperated. The active cases have now come down to 14,940. Kangra remains the worst-hit district with 43,195 infections. It is followed by Mandi with 25,279 cases and Shimla with 23,756 cases.

Solan has 21,487 cases, Sirmaur 14,573 , Hamirpur 13,416, Una 12,324, Bilaspur 11,937, Chamba 9,748 , Kullu 8,262, Kinnaur 2,926 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,562.

The CM Jai Ram Thakur said that the X-ray plant and 4-D ultrasound machine will provide latest diagnostic facilities to the patients in Kamla Nehru Hospital and minimise their dependency on IGMC, Shimla. (Deepak Sansta/HT )

CM inaugurates oxygen plants at IGMC, KNH

Shimla Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated a 20 kilolitre liquid oxygen plant and emergency lab set up at a cost of ₹1.5 crore at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, on Sunday.

He also inaugurated modern X-ray plant, 4-D ultrasound machine and medical oxygen plant at Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH), Shimla, which cost ₹1.73 crores.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the oxygen plant established at IGMC will ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to Covid patients. “This will enhance the oxygen capacity of the medical college from 525 cylinders to 1,600 cylinders,” he said.

Thakur said that the X-ray plant and 4-D ultrasound machine will provide latest diagnostic facilities to the patients in Kamla Nehru Hospital and minimise their dependency on IGMC Shimla.The CM also hailed the Union government for announcing a special ‘PM-CARES for Children’ scheme for those orphaned due to Covid. The scheme includes a corpus of ₹10 lakh for each child till he or she attains the age of 18 years.

Thakur said the children orphaned due to Covid will be given admission in central schools, navodaya vidyalaya and sainik schools and the expenses will be borne by the government.

“The government will also bear the expenses of students studying in private schools,” he said. The CM said every student will be enrolled as beneficiary under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Thakur said under the CM’s Bal Seva Yojana every orphaned child will be provided ₹3,500 per month, of which ₹ 2,000 will be provided by the Centre.

Fill up MPW, FHW posts at earliest: Sudhir Sharma

Dharamshala All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and former Himachal minister Sudhir Sharma on Sunday demanded that the state government fill up posts of male multi-purpose health workers (MPW) and female health workers (FHW) lying vacant in the state so as to ramp up fight against Covid.

Sharma said of 2,060 sanctioned posts of MPW around 1,800 were lying vacant. Similarly, of 2,259 sanctioned FHW posts about 800 are vacant.

“There is no health worker in many of the sub-health centres; many health centres have been closed due to lack of staff while at some places a health worker is looking after more than two centres,” said Sharma.