Himachal: Cloudbursts in Rampur, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti

A police post was buried and adjoining bus stand, shops were damaged after heavy rainfall caused flooding in Ganvi ravine in 15/20 area in Rampur in Shimla district. However, there has been no reports on loss of life and the Ganvi basin area has been vacated said senior officials. A cloudburst incident was also in the Nanti village of Rampur area. Road blocked due to uprooted tree in Shimla on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Two bridges were washed away cutting off Koot and Kyav panchayats.

Cloudburst triggered flashfloods washed away two bridges in Karpat, Changut and Udgos Nala of Mayad valley of tribal district Lahaul and Spiti district. The people of Karpat village, residing near the ravine, has a narrow escape and has now been shifted to safe places.

Lahual Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana took to social media and informed that the deputy commissioner has been asked to close the school ensuring safety of children and notification in this regard will be issued soon.

Meanwhile, a landslide triggered by heavy rains has caused severe damage to the Khada Danda road, a short cut key link between Dharamshala and McLeodganj, halting all vehicular movement since Tuesday evening.

The people on Wednesday morning faced inconvenience after a tree fell on the Circular (cart road) near Tolland bringing traffic to halt. Buses were also delayed until the tree was removed from the road.

Heavy rains to continue

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted heavy rainfall spells to continue in parts of Himachal till August 19.

According to MeT department officials, light to moderate rainfall is very likely at most places till August 15 and later on August 18, and at many places on August 16,17 and 19. Very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places on August 14, while one or two spells of heavy rainfall will continue till August 18.

The weather office has sounded an orange alert of heavy rainfall on August 14 in Chamba, Kangra and Mandi, districts with a yellow alert in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts. For August 15, a yellow alert of heavy rainfall has been sounded in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur districts. It will be followed by a yellow alert on August 16 in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Shimla districts.

Man dies after falling from temporary wooden bridge in Mandi

A 64-year-old man died after falling from a temporary wooden bridge in the Seraj area of Mandi district. The deceased has been identified as Puran Chand. The incident occurred on Tuesday when the deceased slipped and fell into the fast-flowing rivulet while crossing over the bridge.

As per locals, he was swept away by fast-flowing water for nearly 100 metres before villagers managed to pull him out of the overflowing stream. He was rushed to Janjheli Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Former chief minister and Seraj MLA Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over the incident.

325 roads blocked in Himachal

As many as 325 roads, including two national highways, remain blocked in the state on Wednesday– with 179 of them in Mandi district alone.

In Kullu district, where 70 roads remain blocked, a stretch of National Highway (NH-305) continues to remain blocked at Jhed (Khanag) due to a landslide. Lari to Stickling stretch of NH-505 continued to remain blocked in Lahaul-Spiti district. While 25 roads remained blocked in Kangra district, 13 roads were blocked in Chamba district.

Since the onset of the monsoon in Himachal on June 20, as many as 241 people have lost their lives so far. This includes 126 deaths due to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and drowning, while 115 people have died in road accidents. More than 2,000 houses have been either partially or completely damaged. The cumulative losses in the state during the monsoon season have so far amounted to around ₹2,000 crore.