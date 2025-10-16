Himachal CM announces 3% DA hike with Oct salaries, pensions

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday announced release of 3% Dearness Allowance (DA) for employees and pensioners to be credited with October salaries and pensions, payable in November. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT Photo)

The arrears for the period from April to September 2025 will also be deposited in the bank accounts of the employees in October. Separate orders will be issued for payment of arrears from July 2023 to March 2025.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of the Biennial General Convention of the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board Employees Union in Shimla on Wednesday. The chief minister said that after discussions with the Union leaders, the government would consider providing One Pension Scheme (OPS) to the employees. He emphasised the need for reforms in the Electricity Board and highlighted that the support of the employees was essential for its success.

He pointed out that electricity production at the Uhl project currently costs ₹27 per unit for which senior officials are responsible while expenses of employee of the board was just ₹2.50 per unit, as the number of officers were much more than the number of employees. As a result the employees were bereft of the financial benefits.

The government has released ₹2,200 crore to ensure financial benefits for employees of the HPSEBL. From 2023 to September 2025 the pensioners have received ₹662.81 crore as gratuity, medical reimbursements, leave encashment and pension arrears with an additional ₹70 crore to be paid by end of this year. Medical reimbursements have been centralised and are now disbursed weekly without any pending dues.

The CM directed the board to introduce a compensation policy for outsourced employees in case of accidents and ordered the immediate clearance of pending promotions. He also noted that despite the state government providing OPS to employees, pressure from BJP leaders resulted in the central government to halt additional borrowing. Time and again the Union government is pressuring to withdraw OPS. He acknowledged upcoming economic challenges in the next three to four months but expressed confidence in a swift recovery.

The Chief Minister also released the Union’s souvenir during the event.

CM flags off e- taxis under RGSSY

CM Sukhu flagged off 18 e-taxis from his official residence, Oakover, under the Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgaar Start-up Yojna (RGSSY).

The beneficiaries include four youth from Shimla, three each from Kangra and Kinnaur, two each from Chamba, Kullu, and Solan, and one each from Hamirpur and Sirmaur districts. The state government provided a total subsidy of ₹1.28 crore for the purchase of these e-taxis. Under the scheme, the government offers 50% subsidy on e-taxi purchases and so far ₹5.64 crore has been disbursed to 79 eligible youth across the state.