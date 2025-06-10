Himachal CM directs completion of Shongtong-Karcham hydroelectric project by November 2026

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday inspected the ongoing development works at the Shongtong-Karcham hydroelectric project site in Kinnaur district. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

He inspected the power house site at Karcham and visited the barrage site Powari of the project. He also interacted with the engineers and workers of the project. The CM directed them to complete this 450 MW capacity hydroelectric project in a time bound manner by November 2026. He said that after the commissioning of this project, the state would earn annual revenue of about ₹1000 crore.

He said that this project was under construction for the last 13 years, but the present state government accelerated its construction and it would be dedicated to the nation in the stipulated time period. He added that the present government was taking concrete steps to ensure proper exploitation of its river water, to strengthen the economy of the state.

Sukhu said the state government was working to take over the Dhaulasidh, Luhri and Sunni hydro power projects and the total amount spent on these projects so far was being evaluated. Henceforth, the state government would take forward the construction work of hydropower projects on its own terms so that the interests of the state could be protected, which were completely sidelined by the previous BJP government.

The CM said that the state government was also moving ahead towards setting up a geo-thermal power project at Tapri in Kinnaur district and making advancement in the field of electricity by producing solar and green hydrogen energy.

CM distributes land ownership certificates

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu distributed Land Ownership Certificates to 25 beneficiaries of Kalpa block under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, which were pending since last many years.

The CM said that under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, land leases have already been allotted to 460 individuals across the state.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth ₹48 crore in the Kinnaur assembly constituency.

Criticising the previous government, CM Sukhu alleged that public funds were misused, which should have instead been spent on the welfare of the farmers, horticulturists. He added that large plots of land were handed over to big industrialists at throwaway prices and huge subsidies were given in electricity. The Una Bulk Drug Park project, for which ₹50 crore was allocated by the Centre, was returned, as the state government will now take up its work on its own to safeguard state interests, he stated.

He said that the BJP government received liberal grants of about ₹68,000 crore from the Centre in form of GST compensation and revenue deficit grants but “instead of repaying the debts and clearing the liabilities, it utilised the funds on freebies”.