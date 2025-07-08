Himachal CM directs scientific investigation into mysterious apple disease

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday directed immediate scientific investigation into the outbreak of mysterious apple disease, causing significant damage to crop. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

A delegation of apple growers called on CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday and apprised him of a new disease. The disease was causing apple leaves to turn yellow and fall prematurely, leading to sharp decline in yield. The delegation urged the CM to take prompt action to investigate and control this issue.

Taking cognisance, CM directed the vice-chancellor of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, to dispatch the University’s expert teams to the affected areas immediately. He instructed that the disease be scientifically investigated and that orchardists be educated on preventive and control measures on the ground.

Sukhu emphasised that the disease was spreading rapidly and causing financial losses to the growers and it was imperative to address the situation swiftly. He asked the VC to submit a detailed report to the state government within seven days so that the appropriate measures could be taken at the earliest.

BJP’s promise of raising Minimum Import Price (MIP) was misleading

Kuldeep Singh Rathore, AICC spokesperson and Congress MLA from Theog, speaking on the apple growers’ crisis, said, “The BJP leaders are talking about raising the MIP, but it seems like a hollow promise. We fear that import duties might be reduced instead. Any agreement like this must be bilateral, not one-sided. We have strongly presented our case. I thank all leaders working sincerely, including Anurag Thakur, who wrote to the Union minister,” he said.

“This is not about Congress or BJP. All MPs should stand united to protect ₹5,000 crore Himachal’s apple economy, which is facing a crisis,” he said.

Nauni varsity scientists to visit apple orchards in Shimla district on July 9, 10

Experts from Nauni agricultural university will be conducting field visits and awareness campaigns across several areas of Shimla district on July 9 and 10. The initiative aims to alert farmers about prevalent diseases in apple and other stone fruits—particularly Alternaria leaf spot/blight and other foliar diseases.

Each team will include a plant pathologist, entomologist, fruit scientist along with other experts. They will carry out on-ground assessments of pest and disease conditions in apple orchards and provide scientific recommendations to growers.

A detailed advisory for orchardists will be issued after analysing the observations and findings from the visits.