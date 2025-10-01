Himachal CM flags-off six mobile forensic vans to strengthen crime probe

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday flagged-off six state-of-the-art mobile forensic vans from his official residence, Oak Over. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagging off the mobile forensic van from Oak Over, Shimla, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

In the first phase, these vehicles would be deployed at three District Forensic Units (Baddi, Nurpur, Bilaspur), the state forensic lab in Junga and the Regional Forensic Science Laboratories at Dharamshala and Mandi.

The CM also released the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) handbook “Forensic Evidence Collection, Preservation & Storage”, a set of uniform guidelines for investigating officers and medical professionals and unveiled specially designed jackets for forensic experts visiting crime scenes on this occasion.

Sukhu said, “The advanced vehicles would enable scientific and speedy evidence collection, ensuring preservation and secure storage at the crime scene.” Strengthening forensic investigation through modern technology, he added, would enhance conviction rates and improve the justice delivery system.

Each van, costing ₹65 lakh, is equipped with cutting-edge forensic tools, including drug and explosive detection systems, fingerprint and footprint development kits, DNA sampling kits, arson detection kits, refrigeration units, portable generators, cyber-forensic software, high-resolution video documentation systems, microscopes, GPS-enabled body-worn cameras, DSLR cameras, CCTV cameras, and other essential apparatus.