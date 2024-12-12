Himachal CM hits out at BJP, says party has been trying to destabilise Congress govt

Himachal chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and accused them of trying to destabilise the state government. (From left) Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Congress state incharge Rajiv Shukla and HPCC chief Pratibha Singh during an event in Bilaspur on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

His comments came during a state-level function organised at Luhnu Ground of district Bilaspur to mark two years of the Congress government. The rally witnessed a huge crowd.

CM Sukhu said, “BJP misused the central agencies, money and power to topple governments but the people of Himachal have taught them a lesson.”

Sukhu said that when an attempt was made to destabilise the government, Jai Ram Thakur went to buy coat-pants and had said that now even God cannot save the government, but the public had faith in Congress policies.

The chief minister said, “The BJP government at the Centre is giving step-motherly treatment to Himachal. The central government has not provided any help but we are working to bring back the state’s economy on track.”

The present Congress government has taken ₹28,000 crore loan in the past two years out of which over ₹11,200 crore was spent to pay interest on loans taken by the previous governments since 1971, said CM Sukhu.

Congress state in-charge Rajiv Shukla criticised the central government for withholding disaster relief funds for Himachal.

BJP leaders go to Delhi to stop Himachal’s financial aid: Agnihotri

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri challenging the BJP to topple their government, said, “Then also we were 40 and now also we are 40.”

Agnihotri said, “You need strength to topple a government. We know how much strength BJP leaders have. When our government was formed, then also we were 40 and even now we are 40.”

“You (BJP) will not come to power,” said deputy CM. “BJP’s every effort to topple the government has failed. So now they are trying to defame the government. BJP leaders go to Delhi to stop financial aid to Himachal. These people are anti-Himachal,” he further said.

Taking a jibe at the BJP for raking up controversy around the “samosa” incident, Agnihotri said, “It is wrong to drag the CM’s name in the samosa incident as neither he eats samosa nor allows us to eat. This was the police’s samosa.”

He also assured that all the pending recruitment results in Himachal will be declared within a month.

People gave mandate to Cong in bypolls: Technical edu minister

Technical education minister Rajesh Dharmani said, the BJP brokered the deal with some Congress MLAs and tried to topple the government as a result those MLAs lost their membership. After this, the people of the state gave a mandate to Congress again in the by-elections. This revealed the real face of the BJP.