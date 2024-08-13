 Himachal CM launches statewide HIV awareness campaign - Hindustan Times
New Delhi
Himachal CM launches statewide HIV awareness campaign

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Aug 13, 2024 07:06 AM IST

To be implemented at the village level across all districts of the state, this awareness programme will be celebrated under the theme ‘Click to Progress-Youth Digital Pathway for Sustainable Development’ this year

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday inaugurated the HIV awareness campaign on the occasion of International Youth Day.

Apart from this, free HIV testing is available at all government health institutions, ensuring privacy for those tested. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
To be implemented at the village level across all districts of the state, this awareness programme will be celebrated under the theme ‘Click to Progress-Youth Digital Pathway for Sustainable Development’ this year. The CM also flagged off an awareness vehicle and launched a two-month-long integrated health check-up camps.

While addressing the gathering, Sukhu emphasised the government’s efforts to integrate AIDS patients into the mainstream of society. He said that the government was providing financial assistance of 1,500 per month to individuals receiving free treatment at Anti Retro Viral Therapy Centres and 300 to 800 per month to the children under 18 years of persons living with HIV. Additionally, free bus travel has also been provided to those coming for treatment.

Apart from this, free HIV testing is available at all government health institutions, ensuring privacy for those tested. He also highlighted the challenges of protecting youth from drug addiction and raising awareness about AIDS and HIV. The event also featured the inauguration of an AIDS awareness exhibition and a cultural programme.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal CM launches statewide HIV awareness campaign
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
