Himachal CM meets Shah, seeks liberal support from Centre in relief works

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and requested liberal support from the central government for relief and restoration works for the damage occurring in the state following the flash floods and cloudbursts during the monsoon season. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder SIngh Sukhu meets Union minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

Sukhu apprised Shah regarding the losses incurred by Himachal Pradesh due to flash floods and cloudbursts. Sukhu shared that precious lives have been lost and key infrastructure, including roads, bridges, buildings, irrigation schemes, water supply schemes and electricity supply systems had been severely affected during this disaster.

Sukhu added that the state government was making every effort to provide relief to the affected people through the state disaster response fund (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). However, due to the repeated occurrence of such disasters, it had become increasingly difficult for the state to undertake restoration works and rebuild infrastructure with its limited resources.

Sukhu pointed out that the existing guidelines fixed by the central government regarding the sanctioning of relief and restoration activities were inadequate, considering the difficult topographical conditions of the state. He strongly urged for amendments in the existing norms, specifically raising the current limit from 10% to 30% , which would provide significant support to the state in its relief and restoration efforts.

The Union home minister assured the Chief Minister of all possible assistance to the state.

Sukhu calls on Gadkari, seeks support for reconstruction of damaged roads

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday called on Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari at New Delhi and sought support for repair and reconstruction of and repair of roads damaged due to recent rainfall and flash floods in the state.

He also urged for including a few roads in PM Gati Shakti Yojana. Sukhu also updated the Union minister about the delays in National Highway projects due to various reasons and requested to address these at the earliest and to start construction works on the same at the earliest.

The chief minister also stressed upon adopting tunneling in the NH road projects and discussed regarding the roads of strategic importance which have been already raised with the defence ministry and urged for speedy action on them. He also urged for sanctioning more ropeway projects for the state to ease traffic congestion.

The Union minister assured of all possible assistance to the state and gave necessary directions to the officers.

Sukhu for creation of Green Fund

Himachal CM met Dr Arvind Panagariya, chairman 16th Finance Commission, on Tuesday and sought the panel’s co-operation for strengthening the economic condition of the state.

He also requested the commission for the creation of a separate ‘Green Fund’ with an earmarked annual allocation for hill states. Sukhu added that this issue was discussed with the prime minister too, a statement from the state government said.

Asserting the Himachal government was following the path of fiscal prudence, he claimed it was achieving sustainable development goals well, and called upon the panel to support the state in its recommendations in view of its financial condition in the aftermath of damage caused by flash floods.

Pointing out the much higher expenditure incurred in a hill state compared to other states, Sukhu said that devolution to a hill state should be at least twice than their share of population.

He requested for continuation of Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) keeping in view topographical disadvantages and limited scope for raising revenue. He added that the state is facing a financial crisis because of steep tapering of RDG by the 15th Finance Commission.

The Chief minister also apprised the chairman about the suggestions made by the state for disaster management, relief from debt trap, grant to local bodies and state specific grants. He urged for accepting the suggestions as recommended.

Dr Arvind Panagariya assured of all possible assistance to the state.

Himachal Panchayati raj minister to meet Union minister Gadkari

Panchayati Raj minister Anirudh Singh on Tuesday said he will meet Union minister Nitin Gadkari on July 19 and raise public grievances related to the four-laning projects.

“I have been receiving regular complaints from the public about damages caused to their homes, land and farms due to highway widening works. Even Anurag Thakur has expressed concern, and I noticed that Nitin Gadkari himself seems to be receiving a wave of complaints online. I will seek an appointment with him and present a detailed report on the state of NH four-laning projects in Himachal,” said Singh. He is also running an online campaign of “Justice for Himachal”.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Singh said, “I myself tagged the Prime Minister and the Union minister in posts where people were seen submerged in water or walking through flooded sections. After these posts gained attention, central officers visited the site and got the matter rectified.”Earlier this month, Anirudh was booked for assaulting NHAI officials after a 5-storey building collapsed in Shimla’s Bhattakufer on June 30.

Anirudh pledges to donate organs

Singh pledged to donate his organs, becoming part of an organ donation campaign initiated by Dr Puneet Mahajan of IGMC Shimla’s surgery department.

“While we take great care of our bodies in life, the true meaning of life is to ensure our organs help someone after death. Whether it’s the liver, cornea, or any transplantable organ it can give not just one person, but an entire family, a new lease of life,” Singh said.