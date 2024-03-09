Himachal CM promises adequate relief package for families being displaced by Gaggal airport expansion

Chief minister (CM) Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said the state cabinet has taken a decision to provide a good relief package to the people who will be affected by the expansion of Gaggal airport in Kangra district. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during an event to celebrate Mahashivratri in Baijnath, Kangra (HT Photo)

Sukhu during his visit to Baijnath in Kangra district said the expansion of Kangra airport will also give wings to the development of the tourism capital declared for Kangra district.

This was Sukhu’s second visit to the politically significant Kangra in the last three days. Accusing the Centre, he said that even ₹9,043 crore for disaster relief has not been released to the state — which were to be received by the state by the month of December.

Sukhu laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 10 development schemes worth ₹9.22 crore in Baijnath assembly constituency. He announced the setting up of Polytechnic Institute for Baijnath, ITI for Chadiyar, number of beds in Baijnath Civil Hospital to 150, CT scan and blood bank in the hospital and ₹10 crore for an indoor stadium in Baijnath.

While wishing the people on International Women’s Day, he said the state government under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Brahmin Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana has started giving a monthly honorarium of ₹1,500 to all women above 18 years of age.

The CM said a youth-oriented policy has been framed to encourage sports and turn young away from drugs. He said that the diet money for school level players has been increased to ₹400 and for the AC three tier and air travel facility have been introduced for national-level players.