Himachal CM says winners of World Winter Games to be honoured

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Mar 04, 2025 09:02 AM IST

As many as 24 athletes and coaches out of the 49-member Indian delegation are from Himachal, they will take part in various events, such as skiing, snowboarding, floor ball, etc in Italy from March 7 to 16

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the state government would honour medallists of Special Olympics World Winter Games, to be organised at Turin in Italy from March 7 to 16. He gave a warm send-off to special athletes and coaches from Himachal Pradesh, selected for the event.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with special athletes and coaches in Shimla. (HT photo)
The CM said it was a matter of happiness for the people of the state that 24 athletes and coaches out of the 49-member Indian delegation were from Himachal. These athletes will take part in various events, such as skiing, snowboarding, cross country skiing, snowshoeing and floor ball.

He expressed hope that they would perform well in this event and bring laurels to the country as well as the state. He said that the present state government was extending all possible assistance to the budding players of the State so that they could compete and excel at national and international sports competitions.

The state government would honour the medallist of this event and the prize money for the international events had been enhanced, the CM said. Sukhu said the prize money for gold medallist in the Olympics, Winter Olympics and Paralympics had been raised from 3 crore to 5 crore. Similarly, for silver medallist from 2 crore to 3 crore and for bronze medalists from 1 crore to 2 crore.

For the Asian Games and Asian Para Games, the prize money for gold medallists has been increased from 50 lakh to 4 crore, for silver medallist from 30 lakh to 2.5 crore and for bronze medalists from 20 lakh to 1.5 crore.

Similarly, the prize money for gold medallists of the Commonwealth Games has been increased from 50 lakh to 3 crore, for silver medallists from 30 lakh to 2 crore and for bronze medallists from 20 lakh to 1 crore.

