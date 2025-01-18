Himachal CM Sukhu begins 9-day Kangra visit, to launch 675-crore projects

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday started his Kangra visit,laying stones for a few developmental works in Dharamshala. Till January 25, the CM will dedicate various development projects worth around ₹675 crore for Kangra district. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lays the foundation stone of a project in Kangra on Friday. (HT photo)

On the first day, the CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for five projects worth ₹19.55 crore for the Dharamshala assembly constituency. He inaugurated a 750 KW solar power plant on-grid built at a cost of ₹4.74 crore in Kand Uparli, a new women’s police station building constructed for ₹4.83 crore, Zila Parishad building built with a cost of ₹3.16 crore and a newly constructed hostel of the Regional Mountaineering Centre worth ₹3.42 crore. Sukhu also laid the foundation stone for the Dhauladhar food street market, which will be built at a cost of ₹3.40 crore.

Sukhu was earlier scheduled to arrive in Dharamshala on Thursday but was unable to travel as his chopper could not fly from Shimla due to adverse weather conditions.

The practice of holding winter sojourns in the lower areas of Himachal Pradesh was initiated by former Congress CM Virbhadra Singh in the 1990s. The tradition was later continued by BJP CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, who not only visited Kangra but also extended his stay to other lower areas, including Una and Hamirpur districts, during the winter months. However, the move lost steam during the previous Jai Ram Thakur government.

Notably, Sukhu is the first Congress leader from the lower Himachal to occupy the CM’s position. He represents Nadaun assembly constituency of Hamirpur district, while his wife Kamlesh Thakur is a legislator from the Dehra assembly constituency in Kangra district.

While interacting with mediapersons in Dharamshala, CM Sukhu said development of Kangra district was a priority for the government. He said that during this visit, the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art milk processing unit worth approximately ₹250 crore would be laid at Dhangwar, which will boost the rural economy.

Earlier, Congress workers and local residents welcomed the CM on his arrival in Dharamshala. He also listened to the public grievances and gave necessary directions to the officers to resolve them on priority.