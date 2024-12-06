Himachal CM Sukhu felicitates international medal winners

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu distributed cash prizes amounting to ₹14.7 crore to 21 international medal winners at a grand ceremony organised on Thursday. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu distributed cash prizes amounting to ₹ 14.7 crore to 21 international medal winners at a grand ceremony organised on Thursday. (HT File)

Among the recipients, paralympian Nishad Kumar from Una district was awarded ₹7.80 crore for his outstanding achievements, including a silver medal in the Tokyo Paralympics, 2022, a silver medal in the Paris Paralympics, 2024, a gold medal in the Para Asian Games China, 2023, and a silver medal in the World Games Portugal, 2022.

The chief minister presented ₹2.50 crore to Ajay Kumar from Mandi district for winning a silver medal in the Para Asian Games China 2023, ₹33.32 lakh to Ritu Negi, a kabaddi player from Sirmaur district for Paralympics 2022 for leading the Indian kabaddi team to victory at the Asian Games China, 2023. She had also won a silver medal in the Asian Games, Jakarta, 2018.

Three other kabaddi players from Sirmaur, Kumari Pushpa, Kumari Sushma Sharma, and Kumari Nidhi Sharma, were each awarded ₹33.32 lakh for being part of the gold medal-winning Indian kabaddi team at the Asian Games, China, 2023. Kabaddi player Kumari Jyoti from Solan district and Vishal Bhardwaj from Una district also received ₹33.32 lakh each for their contributions to the same competition.

Fencing player Jyotika Dutta from Shimla district was awarded ₹3 lakh for representing India in the Asian Games, China, 2023, and the Asian Games, Jakarta, 2018. Handball players Kumari Diksha, Kumari Shalini Thakur, Kumari Priyanka Thakur and Kumari Nidhi Sharma from Bilaspur district, along with Kumari Mitali Sharma, Kumari Bhavana and Kumari Menaka from Solan district were awarded with ₹3 lakh each for representing India in handball at the Asian Games, China, 2023.

The chief minister presented ₹3 lakh to Anjali Devi from Mandi district for leading the country in the Para Asian Games, China, 2023, in the Boshiya Para Sports Competition. Apart from this cricketer Renuka Singh Thakur from Shimla district received ₹13.32 lakh for securing a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, 2022, in Birmingham. Weightlifter Vikas Thakur from Hamirpur district was honoured with ₹2 crore for winning a silver medal in the individual event at the same games.

Sukhu also awarded Ashish Kumar from Mandi district with ₹5 lakh for representing India in boxing at the Commonwealth Games, 2022, in Birmingham, while Olympian shooter Vijay Kumar from Hamirpur district received ₹2 lakh for representing the country.

On the occasion, CM Sukhu also honoured Padma Shri awardee Ajay Thakur and other prominent personalities from the sports fraternity for their contributions in various games.