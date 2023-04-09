Govt intends to make Himachal most progressive, prosperous state in 10 years: CM Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that the state government intended to make Himachal one of the most progressive and prosperous states in the country in the next 10 years. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that the state government intended to make Himachal one of the most progressive and prosperous states in the country in the next 10 years. (HT Photo)

He was speaking as a chief guest at the ‘Swarna Jayanti and Himachali Milan Karyakram’ organised by the Himachal Social Bodies Federation in New Delhi.

“State government is making a strategy for the speedy development of the state to bring Himachal’s economy back on track within the next four years,” he said.

The CM congratulated Himachal natives living in Delhi for preserving the identity and culture of the state in the national capital.

He also invited Himachalis residing outside the state to visit the state in the coming years to see positive and constructive changes coming taking place in Himachal due to visionary policies and programmes of the government.

The CM said that the state government would work on the goal to make Himachal Pradesh one of the most progressive and prosperous states of the country in the next ten years.

Sukhu said that his government presented a budget that focuses on the growth of all sectors, especially uplifting the rural economy. He added that the state government was also taking various other initiatives like connecting all districts with heliports, expansion of Kangra airport, and speeding up work on roads.

“Government is also promoting tourism in Kangra district and coming up with many ambitious projects to attract more tourists to the area,” he said.

The CM said that Himachal was heading towards becoming a ‘green state’ by 2026 and detailed the vision of the government for switching towards green energy. He elaborated on the initiatives of the government for encouraging electric vehicles, solar energy etc. besides the unique step taken by the state government to provide a respectable life to orphan children in the state through Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Scheme. He said that the state government was also empowering women by providing rights to girls in land holdings.

Vice-chairman, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Board, RS Bali, who presided over the function, remembered his deep attachment with the organization since childhood. He said that the vision of the Chief Minister in strengthening education, health, tourism and social welfare sectors is exemplary.

RS Bali also received the ‘Himachal Ratan’ award conferred upon by the Federation on his late father and former Minister GS Bali for his notable contribution to public life and towards society.

President, Himachal Social Bodies Federation, KR Verma also spoke on the occasion.

The Chief Minister later presented ‘Himachal Gaurav’ awards to former bureaucrat DS Negi besides four other personalities Chunni Lal Kaushal, KC Sharma, Kumari Anjali Sharma and Pranav Chandel for their distinguished services in different fields.

A blood donation camp was also organized on the occasion.