Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu seeks report on areas prone to landslides

Cracks on the large tracts of land in Uttrakhandh’s Joshimath that compelled the state government to order an evacuation of unsafe buildings have seemingly set off alarm bells for Himachal Pradesh as chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday directed the disaster management authorities to prepare a detailed report of sinking zones and landslide-prone areas the state.

Sukhu, before leaving for Kangra to oversee arrangements for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Indora, went into a huddle with officials of the state revenue and disaster management authorities to assess the landslide-prone zones in Himachal.

The CM directed the department to identify areas that are more vulnerable to earthquakes — particularly in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Kinnaur districts and to prepare a detailed report of landslide occurrences and landslide zones. Identification of the black spots were also sought in a bid to help curb road accidents in the state.

The officials briefed Sukhu that the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has identified as many as 1,71,20 sinking zones in Himachal — of which 675 fell under the “highly vulnerable” category.

CM presses for preparedness

Sukhu directed officials to develop an advance warning system to mitigate disasters and improve the response capacity system, adding, “I have asked all the deputy commissioners to give a detailed report on sinking zones. Though there is no area in Himachal which can cause a situation like Joshimath as of now and not in the near future.”

Stressing upon disaster preparedness at the institutional and individual level, the CM also examined the damages and loss of life and property caused due to occurrences in the past few years.

Sukhu also directed to enhance the support being provided to the state electricity board through the state’s disaster response fund and for the necessary amendments in the disaster relief manual.

Map glaciers using new and advanced technology, conducting a study and formulation of a report for areas more prone to earthquakes was also sought, as were proper therapeutic arrangements for the snake bites cases and to make sure that the areas more prone to snake bites are prioritised on the list.

Government principal secretary Onkar Chand Sharma detailed the earthquake-prone areas and the State disaster management plan, while a presentation was given focusing on the reasons behind the sinking of Joshimath as well as the relief and rehabilitation operations being carried out by the Uttarakhand government.

Revenue Minister, Jagat Singh Negi, chief parliament secretary Kishori Lal and deputy commissioners of Solan, Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Kullu, Kinnaur and Chamba participated in the meeting through video conferencing

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON