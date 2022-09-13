Himachal Congress activist shot dead in Haroli on Punjab border
Search on for four motorcycle-borne assailants who attacked Ravinder Kumar Sethi when he was walking with his nephew near Dulehar sports stadium
Four assailants shot dead a businessman and local Congress worker at Dulehar in Haroli sub division of Una district on Monday night.
Also read: Sippy Sidhu murder: Punjab and Haryana high court grants bail to Kalyani Singh
The victim, Ravinder Kumar Sethi, 40, and his nephew Keshav, 17, were walking near the Dulehar sports stadium when four men arrived on two motorcycles and fired two shots at them around 7pm, Una superintendent of police (SP) Arjit Sen Thakur said on Tuesday.
Keshav retaliated by throwing stones at the assailants. They attacked him and fled, leaving him injured.
Sethi and Keshav were rushed to a Dulehar hospital from where the Congress activist was referred to the Regional Hospital at Una, where he was declared brought dead.
A search is on for the assailants and checking has been stepped up at inter-state checkpoints. The police are also scanning CCTV footage of the crime spot and its vicinity. Police teams have been sent to Punjab as the town borders the state.
The motive of the crime is yet to be ascertained, the SP said.
Haroli MLA and leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri met the family of the victims in hospital.
He expressed concern over the law and order in the state under the BJP government.
-
Maharashtra CM stops convoy seeing car catching fire, ensures help for driver
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde stopped his convoy on his way from the Mumbai airport to Andheri when he saw a Fortuner car catching fire on the flyover bridge on Western Express Highway at Vile Parle on Monday night, police said. Shinde ensured proper assistance was provided to the driver of the car before leaving the spot, they added. The driver of the car escaped unhurt.
-
'In Noida Twin Tower style': Minister sets timeline for Bengaluru demolitions
The discussion on the action to be against officials and builders and the flood-like situation has already taken place in the assembly, Karnataka's revenue minister R Ashok told news agency ANI. ALSO READ This year may turn out to be wettest for Bengaluru since 2017: IMD On Monday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said the eviction notices have been served to those who have built houses on Raja Kaluve causing problems in the free flow of water.
-
Dasara holidays from Sep 26 in Dakshina Kannada: Karnataka minister
Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh has issued an order directing educational institutions to declare Dasara holidays from September 26 to October 10 in Dakshina Kannada district. Also read: President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara celebrations this year Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyasa Kamath had requested the minister to announce Dasara holidays in accordance with the annual festival being conducted on a large scale in the city.
-
Karnataka Milk Federation likely to hike prices by ₹3/ litre: Report
The Karnataka Milk Federation, a dairy cooperative under the brand name 'Nandini', has proposed to the Basavaraj Bommai-led government in the state to raise the price of milk by Rs. 3 a litre, owing to a rise in input costs in the dairy industry, The Hindu has reported. The KMF had last hiked prices of milk in February 2020 by Rs. 2 per litre. There was also a shortage in pulp.
-
BTP set to split in Rajasthan, lawmakers to float new party
Two Bhartiya Tribal Party lawmakers in Rajasthan are set to float their own party amid differences with their Gujarat-based leadership. Rajkumar Roat and Ramprasad have been upset over the leadership's interferences and bypassing of the state executive. BTP contested elections first in Rajasthan in 2018 and fielded 11 candidates of which two won. Ramprasad said they practically parted ways when their leadership issued a whip against supporting the ruling Congress.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics