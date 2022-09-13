Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal Congress activist shot dead in Haroli on Punjab border

Himachal Congress activist shot dead in Haroli on Punjab border

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 12:56 PM IST

Search on for four motorcycle-borne assailants who attacked Ravinder Kumar Sethi when he was walking with his nephew near Dulehar sports stadium

Ravinder Kumar Sethi, 40, and his nephew Keshav, 17, were walking near Dulehar sports stadium in Haroli sub division of Una district, bordering Punjab, when the four motorcycle-borne assailants attacked them on Monday night. (Representative image)
Ravinder Kumar Sethi, 40, and his nephew Keshav, 17, were walking near Dulehar sports stadium in Haroli sub division of Una district, bordering Punjab, when the four motorcycle-borne assailants attacked them on Monday night. (Representative image)
ByNaresh K Thakur

Four assailants shot dead a businessman and local Congress worker at Dulehar in Haroli sub division of Una district on Monday night.

Also read: Sippy Sidhu murder: Punjab and Haryana high court grants bail to Kalyani Singh

The victim, Ravinder Kumar Sethi, 40, and his nephew Keshav, 17, were walking near the Dulehar sports stadium when four men arrived on two motorcycles and fired two shots at them around 7pm, Una superintendent of police (SP) Arjit Sen Thakur said on Tuesday.

Keshav retaliated by throwing stones at the assailants. They attacked him and fled, leaving him injured.

Sethi and Keshav were rushed to a Dulehar hospital from where the Congress activist was referred to the Regional Hospital at Una, where he was declared brought dead.

A search is on for the assailants and checking has been stepped up at inter-state checkpoints. The police are also scanning CCTV footage of the crime spot and its vicinity. Police teams have been sent to Punjab as the town borders the state.

The motive of the crime is yet to be ascertained, the SP said.

Haroli MLA and leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri met the family of the victims in hospital.

He expressed concern over the law and order in the state under the BJP government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Naresh K Thakur

    Naresh K Thakur is a staff reporter in Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. Based at Dharamshala, he covers Tibetan affairs, local politics and environmental issues.

QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Police said the chief minister stopped his convoy, got off his vehicle and ensured the driver got help. (ANI File Photo)

    Maharashtra CM stops convoy seeing car catching fire, ensures help for driver

    Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde stopped his convoy on his way from the Mumbai airport to Andheri when he saw a Fortuner car catching fire on the flyover bridge on Western Express Highway at Vile Parle on Monday night, police said. Shinde ensured proper assistance was provided to the driver of the car before leaving the spot, they added. The driver of the car escaped unhurt.

  • The experts attributed the flooding in Bengaluru to multiple factors, including the encroachment of lakes, valleys and storm water drains on account of unregulated expansion of the city that impedes the natural flow of water.&nbsp;

    'In Noida Twin Tower style': Minister sets timeline for Bengaluru demolitions

    The discussion on the action to be against officials and builders and the flood-like situation has already taken place in the assembly, Karnataka's revenue minister R Ashok told news agency ANI. ALSO READ This year may turn out to be wettest for Bengaluru since 2017: IMD On Monday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said the eviction notices have been served to those who have built houses on Raja Kaluve causing problems in the free flow of water.

  • Dasara holidays will be from September 26 to October 10 in Dakshina Kannada district.

    Dasara holidays from Sep 26 in Dakshina Kannada: Karnataka minister

    Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh has issued an order directing educational institutions to declare Dasara holidays from September 26 to October 10 in Dakshina Kannada district. Also read: President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara celebrations this year Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyasa Kamath had requested the minister to announce Dasara holidays in accordance with the annual festival being conducted on a large scale in the city.

  • The KMF has come forward with another price hike proposal, for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 a litre, of which the entire hike amount will be given to farmers directly.

    Karnataka Milk Federation likely to hike prices by 3/ litre: Report

    The Karnataka Milk Federation, a dairy cooperative under the brand name 'Nandini', has proposed to the Basavaraj Bommai-led government in the state to raise the price of milk by Rs. 3 a litre, owing to a rise in input costs in the dairy industry, The Hindu has reported. The KMF had last hiked prices of milk in February 2020 by Rs. 2 per litre. There was also a shortage in pulp.

  • BTP contested elections first in Rajasthan in 2018. (Twitter)

    BTP set to split in Rajasthan, lawmakers to float new party

    Two Bhartiya Tribal Party lawmakers in Rajasthan are set to float their own party amid differences with their Gujarat-based leadership. Rajkumar Roat and Ramprasad have been upset over the leadership's interferences and bypassing of the state executive. BTP contested elections first in Rajasthan in 2018 and fielded 11 candidates of which two won. Ramprasad said they practically parted ways when their leadership issued a whip against supporting the ruling Congress.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out