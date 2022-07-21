Himachal Congress chief seeks relief for state’s flood-hit areas

Expressing concern over loss of property and life due to cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains, Congress president and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh urged the state government to strengthen the state disaster management authority so that any exigency can be dealt with at the earliest.

In a statement issued here, the state Congress president said Kinnaur, Kullu and other parts of the state have suffered huge losses in the current monsoon season.

The Congress leader also said the government should assess the losses and provide immediate relief to affected families.

She said farmers and poor people were the worst hit and in need of government help. Pratibha Singh also sought the deputy commissioners of Shimla and Chamba districts, including Mandi, Kinnaur, Kullu and Lahaul Spiti, to assess the damage in their areas and submit details to her.

She also asked the government to restore the roads damaged by rains on war footing and ensure that the electricity and water supply remains uninterrupted.

At least 25 houses, two bridges, and a few other properties were damaged due to heavy rains and hailstorms in several villages in Kinnaur district here on Tuesday.

According to Kinnaur district emergency operations centre (DEOC), heavy rains, hailstorms, and cloudbursts were reported from Pooh upstream such as Leo, Nako, Maling, Kaa, Chango, Yangthang, and Shalakhar.

Due to the cloudburst, the water level in drains increased and created a situation of flood, closing down all connectivity roads, state disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta said. At least 20 houses, four public toilets, eight cowsheds, and four irrigation kuhals (small canals) in Shalkhar village were damaged, he said.