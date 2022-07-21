Himachal Congress chief seeks relief for state’s flood-hit areas
Expressing concern over loss of property and life due to cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains, Congress president and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh urged the state government to strengthen the state disaster management authority so that any exigency can be dealt with at the earliest.
In a statement issued here, the state Congress president said Kinnaur, Kullu and other parts of the state have suffered huge losses in the current monsoon season.
The Congress leader also said the government should assess the losses and provide immediate relief to affected families.
She said farmers and poor people were the worst hit and in need of government help. Pratibha Singh also sought the deputy commissioners of Shimla and Chamba districts, including Mandi, Kinnaur, Kullu and Lahaul Spiti, to assess the damage in their areas and submit details to her.
She also asked the government to restore the roads damaged by rains on war footing and ensure that the electricity and water supply remains uninterrupted.
At least 25 houses, two bridges, and a few other properties were damaged due to heavy rains and hailstorms in several villages in Kinnaur district here on Tuesday.
According to Kinnaur district emergency operations centre (DEOC), heavy rains, hailstorms, and cloudbursts were reported from Pooh upstream such as Leo, Nako, Maling, Kaa, Chango, Yangthang, and Shalakhar.
Due to the cloudburst, the water level in drains increased and created a situation of flood, closing down all connectivity roads, state disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta said. At least 20 houses, four public toilets, eight cowsheds, and four irrigation kuhals (small canals) in Shalkhar village were damaged, he said.
-
HC pulls up Himachal government over littering at Atal Tunnel
Blurb: Issues notice to various departments highlighting inadequate arrangement of dustbins, public utilities The Himachal Pradesh high court issued a notice to the state government's chief secretary, Lahaul Spiti deputy commissioner, principal secretary (Tourism), state pollution board, Border Road Organisation and others in a case pertaining to littering near the Atal Tunnel. The construction of the tunnel was completed by the Border Road Organisation under the Union ministry of defence.
-
Farmer protests sweep apple belt in poll-bound Himachal
Braving the inclement weather conditions, scores of farmers, particularly fruit growers, staged a protest in the apple-growing regions across the poll-bound state. On a call given by Samyukt Kisan Manch – comprising 14 fruit, vegetable and farmers unions, farmers stepped out to stage the protest, with demonstrations being organised in Rohru, Theog, Kotkhai, Narkanda, Rampur, Nirmand, Ani, Kinnaur, Mandi and other parts of the Shimla district.
-
Admn’s claims of providing jobs to 30,000 Jammu and Kashmir youth false: Omar, Mehbooba
Two former J&K chief ministers (CMs) Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti lambasted the Lt Governor-led administration for failing to provide justice to youth who appeared in various recruitment examinations in the Union territories. National Conference vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah said that even those selected for the post of finance account assistant are struggling for justice.
-
BJP has destroyed country’s financial system: Congress’ J&K working president
Former minister and Jammu And Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee working president Raman Bhalla on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government over its alleged failure to deliver progress on any front or parameter used to measure development. The JKPCC president claimed that there was total chaos and confusion among people as the BJP leadership had failed to remove their apprehensions.
-
An inspirational date with Droupadi Murmu
It was the last week of January in 2019. The NCC cadets of Jharkhand had just returned from Delhi after a thumping victory in the plethora of competitions organised as a precursor to the Republic Day parade. I was commanding the NCC group at Hazaribagh, one of the only two NCC groups in Jharkhand. Hazaribagh group cadets formed the bulk of the team and comprised mainly tribals from remote corners of Hazaribagh district.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics