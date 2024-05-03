Himachal: Congress is a party of princes, says Kangana

Bollywood actress and BJP candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency Kangana Ranaut on Friday said Congress was a party of princes and these princes consider India as their ancestral property. BJP candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranuat during election campaign inSundernagar in Mandi district on Friday . (Birbal Sharma/HT)

Ranaut was campaigning in the Nihri and Charkhadi areas of Sundernagar in Mandi. “On one side we have leaders like Narendra Modi and Yogi and on the other side we have spoiled princes who have only inherited the politics. Be it Tejashwi Yadav or Akhilesh Yadav. Be it, Rahul Gandhi or Vikramaditya Singh. All of them have received ancestral inheritance. They have read about poverty only in books or seen it on TV whereas many leaders in BJP have grown up in poverty and achieved success through struggles. Today the country and the world take only Narendra Modi seriously and you have to believe in his guarantee only,” she said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Kangana, while talking about Ram Temple in Ayodhya said that ever since our Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a Sanatan wave has been going on across the country. “We all were waiting for these days for centuries when Ram Lalla would move from a tent to a grand temple and this has happened in front of our eyes,” she said.

Kangana Ranaut, while making this scathing attack, “These Congress leaders will come to you asking for votes but you have to reject them. You should choose such a representative who can convey your message directly to Prime Minister Modi. I am ready to be your postman. I will take your problems to Delhi. No one trusts Congress today. Their very thinking is corrupt. How many scams did they commit? You must have seen how they used abusive words after I got the ticket. Today the time has come to take revenge for this insult.”