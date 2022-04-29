Himachal Congress workers give rousing welcome to Sukhu, Agnihotri
The organisational rejig in the state’s Congress unit seems to have revived the party cadres as elated workers gave a rousing welcome to senior leaders Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday.
The Congress’ central leadership had appointed Mandi MP Pratibha Singh as the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president on Tuesday, while Sukhu returned with the responsibility to head the campaign committee for general assembly elections to be held in the state later this year.
Agnihotri has been retained as the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader. Both the leaders were in the race for HPCC president post, but stepped back after the high command imposed a condition that the state party chief will not contest the elections.
Party workers led by Congress’ Una legislator Satpal Singh Raizada gathered in a large number at Mehatpur border of Una to accord a grand welcome to Sukhu and Agnihotri, who arrived together from Delhi.
The Congress leaders also tried to put up a united face as the former legislators Rakesh Kalia and Kuldeep Kumar, who also had served as the state’s party chief and industry minister, were present on the occasion.
Speaking to the media, Sukhu said the Congress has come up with a new organisational setup. “We all will work in tandem to bring back the party in power in the ensuing elections,” he added.
It is our collective responsibility, the third-term legislator said, to take the party forward and win the elections. He said the Congress was the only pro-poor party and under the BJP regime, masses of the state were reeling under inflation and unemployment.
He also dismissed the BJP’s allegation that the Congress was promoting nepotism by appointing Pratibha Singh as state party chief. This is a prudent decision taken by the central leadership keeping in view the situation, he added.
Meanwhile, Agnihotri mocked the BJP for its constant claim of repeating the government in Himachal by stating that the time was over for Jai Ram Thakur. “It’s time for him to leave the chair and take some rest,” he added.
Meanwhile, former Himachal Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore met his successor Pratibha Singh at her residence Holy Lodge in Shimla after returning from Delhi.
He congratulated the newly appointed chief of the state unit of party and assured all possible assistance in ensuring smooth functioning of the organisation and strategy for the upcoming assembly elections.
-
Himachal: Saach Pass opens for light motor vehicles after six months
Located at a height of 14,500ft (4,414 metres) in the Pir-Panjal range of Himalayas, mighty Saach Pass in Chamba district has been reopened for light motor vehicles after a gap of over six months. Saach Pass' road is the shortest route linking district headquarters of Chamba with remote Pangi valley. “The route has been reopened for light motor vehicles after the PWD partially completed the snow clearance operation,” said Chamba deputy commissioner DC Rana.
-
Himachal: Double murder shocks Kangra’s Indora
Panic gripped the Dah Kulara area of Indora subdivision on Thursday morning after two brothers were found murdered in their shanty with their throats slit with a sharp-edged weapon. The deceased have been identified as Anil Kumar, 18, and Vinod Kumar, 21. The victims were migrant labourers belonging to Sangra village of Panna district in Madhya Pradesh and lived in a rented accommodation.
-
Himachal: 3-year-old boy killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Chamba
A three-year-old boy was killed and 10 others injured when the Bolero vehicle ferrying them rolled down a gorge at Sangera in Saho area near Chamba on Thursday. Among the injured, nine are schoolchildren and one is the driver of the vehicle. Three students and the driver, who were seriously injured, have been referred to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda. Others have been admitted to Chamba Medical College and Hospital.
-
Ludhiana | 8 days after leaving for Canada, 19-yr-old booked for ‘assault’
A 19-year-old student has been booked for assault and snatching, despite the accused being in Canada at the time of the incident. The teenager's family has raised the issue with senior police officers. The complainant, Baljinder Singh of Jattpura village, is already facing trial for hurting religious sentiments and assault on the complaint of Daljit Singh of Mandi Ahmedgarh, the father of the accused, a co-accused in the case.
-
Chandigarh | Sukhna Lake vaccination centre open only for children in evening
The Covid-19 vaccination centre located at Sukhna Lake will be open only for children of 12 to 18 age group from 4pm to 8pm every day, UT health department officials said on Thursday. The department is focusing on vaccinating eligible children in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh and neighbouring cities.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics