Himachal Congress workers give rousing welcome to Sukhu, Agnihotri

The organisational rejig in the state’s Congress unit seems to have revived the party cadres as elated workers gave a rousing welcome to senior leaders Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday.

The Congress’ central leadership had appointed Mandi MP Pratibha Singh as the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president on Tuesday, while Sukhu returned with the responsibility to head the campaign committee for general assembly elections to be held in the state later this year.

Agnihotri has been retained as the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader. Both the leaders were in the race for HPCC president post, but stepped back after the high command imposed a condition that the state party chief will not contest the elections.

Party workers led by Congress’ Una legislator Satpal Singh Raizada gathered in a large number at Mehatpur border of Una to accord a grand welcome to Sukhu and Agnihotri, who arrived together from Delhi.

The Congress leaders also tried to put up a united face as the former legislators Rakesh Kalia and Kuldeep Kumar, who also had served as the state’s party chief and industry minister, were present on the occasion.

Speaking to the media, Sukhu said the Congress has come up with a new organisational setup. “We all will work in tandem to bring back the party in power in the ensuing elections,” he added.

It is our collective responsibility, the third-term legislator said, to take the party forward and win the elections. He said the Congress was the only pro-poor party and under the BJP regime, masses of the state were reeling under inflation and unemployment.

He also dismissed the BJP’s allegation that the Congress was promoting nepotism by appointing Pratibha Singh as state party chief. This is a prudent decision taken by the central leadership keeping in view the situation, he added.

Meanwhile, Agnihotri mocked the BJP for its constant claim of repeating the government in Himachal by stating that the time was over for Jai Ram Thakur. “It’s time for him to leave the chair and take some rest,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Himachal Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore met his successor Pratibha Singh at her residence Holy Lodge in Shimla after returning from Delhi.

He congratulated the newly appointed chief of the state unit of party and assured all possible assistance in ensuring smooth functioning of the organisation and strategy for the upcoming assembly elections.