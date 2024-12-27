Menu Explore
Himachal: Corporation in-charge apprehended for taking bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Dec 28, 2024 05:22 AM IST

The state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau, (Northern Range) Dharamshala on Friday said that they apprehended the in-charge of HP Handicraft and Handloom Corporation Ltd., Chamba, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of 18,000.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Amended Act 2018) at PS SV&ACB, Chamba, the spokesperson said. (iStock)
According to the bureau, Vikrant Gill, who was in charge of the corporation, was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant, Ankit Verma, a resident of Hatnala in Chamba. “The bribe was demanded to release the complainant’s remuneration. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Amended Act 2018) at PS SV&ACB, Chamba. The investigation is currently underway,” the bureau stated in a press release.

