Himachal: Corporation in-charge apprehended for taking bribe

The state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau, (Northern Range) Dharamshala on Friday said that they apprehended the in-charge of HP Handicraft and Handloom Corporation Ltd., Chamba, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹18,000. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Amended Act 2018) at PS SV&ACB, Chamba, the spokesperson said.

According to the bureau, Vikrant Gill, who was in charge of the corporation, was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant, Ankit Verma, a resident of Hatnala in Chamba. “The bribe was demanded to release the complainant’s remuneration. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Amended Act 2018) at PS SV&ACB, Chamba. The investigation is currently underway,” the bureau stated in a press release.