Himachal could no longer afford to ignore construction practices in disaster-prone zones: Dharmani

State could no longer afford to ignore construction practices in disaster-prone zones, said state town and country planning minister Rajesh Dharmani on Saturday. The minister added that the town and country planning department, in coordination with the rural development and panchayati raj department, has already worked out draft guidelines. (File)

He was speaking to HT on the recent cabinet decision of ensuring planned construction activities in rural areas. The state Cabinet during its recent meeting held on September 15 had approved model by-laws for regulating construction in villages, particularly in light of the devastation caused during recent monsoon seasons. Even the Supreme Court had flagged the ecological imbalance in Himachal Pradesh and cautioned that the entire state may “vanish in thin air” if the situation does not change.

Dharmani said that climate change is intensifying the frequency of disasters in hill states like Himachal, and only planned, regulated construction can minimise risks in the future, adding that the aim was to reduce the disaster losses while ensuring regulated and balanced development. Local officers, panchayati raj institutions, and special area development authorities will also be involved in enforcement.

“The government will frame building construction norms under the town and country planning department for rural areas too. It is difficult to implement the same guidelines everywhere at once, but given the challenges due to climate change and rising frequency of disasters in the hill state, it is essential that we bring such rules for vulnerable areas,” he said.

The minister added that the town and country planning department, in coordination with the rural development and panchayati raj department, has already worked out draft guidelines. "These will be presented in detail in the next cabinet meeting. After deliberations, further suggestions will also be incorporated, and the information will be shared with the public through their representatives," Dharmani noted.

Dharmani stressed the need for structurally safe homes and proper site selection. “Our houses must be structurally safe. Construction should not take place in flood-prone areas or near rivers and streams. Settlements should be avoided in zones where debris from earlier floods has accumulated. Likewise, construction should be prohibited in sliding zones. We will also try to protect existing green areas and create new ones where construction can be banned,” he said.

“Owing to climate change we need to learn to live with the changed rainfall patterns so the aim is to minimise damage from disasters, ensure safety of lives and property, and move towards balanced and sustainable development,” said Dharmani while pointing that the regulated development to ensure both safety and planned growth.