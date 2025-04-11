Menu Explore
Himachal: Defacing public property will lead to imprisonment, says govt

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Apr 11, 2025 09:38 AM IST

The Act prohibits unauthorised display of advertisements, posters, notices, pictures and signs on public properties such as buildings, walls, trees and open spaces

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to strictly implement Himachal Pradesh Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985, in all newly constituted Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), making defacement of public spaces a punishable offence with provisions for both imprisonment and fine.

The Act mandates prior written permission from local authorities for any such display in Himachal. (HT File)
The Act mandates prior written permission from local authorities for any such display in Himachal. (HT File)

The Act, initially enforced in Shimla in 1985 and extended to several municipal areas in 1991, prohibits unauthorised display of advertisements, posters, notices, pictures and signs on public properties such as buildings, walls, trees and open spaces. It mandates prior written permission from local authorities for any such display.

Until now, the law had not been enforced in ULBs formed after 1991 due to administrative expansion. To ensure uniform application across the state, the government has now extended the Act to these newly created ULBs as of April 2025. This move aims to regulate public advertising and prevent the visual pollution and defacement of public areas across Himachal Pradesh.

Follow Us On