Himachal education minister directs deputy directors to frequently visit schools for inspections

Stressing on the importance of regular school inspections to maintain accountability, education minister Rohit Thakur on Thursday directed deputy directors to frequently visit schools to foster a better learning environment. Himachal Pradesh education minister Rohit Thakur (File)

He was chairing a review meeting with senior officers of the department to assess the progress of various initiatives and educational schemes. He also said that induction training programme had been started for the newly recruited teachers to ensure that they were up-to-date with the latest teaching practices.

He reviewed the implementation of several important initiatives, including the restructuring of directorates, Mukhyamantri Bal Poshtik Aahar Yojana, digital attendance, international exposure visits of teacher, Apna Vidyalaya Yojana, Rajiv Gandhi Model Day Boarding Schools and affiliation of schools to the CBSE.

The minister said that in the last about three years, various transformative initiatives had been undertaken by the state government to enhance the quality of education. As many as 7,000 regular recruitments of different categories of teachers had been made and process was underway to fill more than 9000 more posts including 1170 TGTs, 1762 JBTs, 37 Lecturers (PWD), 69 C&V and 6292 NTT teachers. He directed officials to expedite the recruitment process to ensure timely filling of vacancies in educational institutions.

Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar stressed the need to develop the practice of sharing resources between different levels of schools for optimum utilization of human and physical resources.