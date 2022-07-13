Himachal ex-BJP chief Khimi Ram joins Congress
In a major setback to the ruling party in Himachal, its former BJP chief Khimi Ram Sharma on Tuesday joined the Congress at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Rajya Sabha member and Himachal party affairs incharge Rajeev Shukla.
Khimi Ram has been a close confidante of former HP chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal. He remained the state BJP chief from 2009 to 2012. He served as an MLA from Banjar assembly constituency twice from 2003 to 2012. He has also served as deputy speaker of HP Vidhan Sabha in 2007 and later was elected as the state BJP chief. In 2011, he was inducted in the state cabinet as forest minister.
“I am not joining the Congress out of any anger towards the BJP. I have made a well-thought out decision to take the Congress forward in Himachal Pradesh,” he told reporters in Delhi.
Khimi Ram said he is confident that the Congress will be able to form the government in Himachal as there is a lot of corruption, unemployment, inflation and pending employee issues, including those related to the pension scheme.
“We will bring these issues before the people of the state and help form the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh,” he said.
Khimi Ram has been a popular leader in Banjar. He entered the political fray in 1999. The next year, he contested elections for the zila parishad and became chairperson. He was elected to the Vidhan Sabha in 2003 and again in 2007. Khimi Ram lost the 2017 assembly election to former education minister Karan Singh.
HPCC chief Pratibha Singh also welcomed Khimi Ram into the party fold. She said Khimi’s decision to join them would strengthen the party. She claimed that many leaders from the BJP were in touch with the party. “They are unhappy with the policies and treatment being meted out to them in the party. Rather, they are feeling suffocated,” she claimed.
Katraj Zoo’s bicycle on rent service shut down
The Pune Municipal Corporation which started the 'bicycle on rent service' at Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park at Katraj in 2019, and provided battery operated van service to visitors, has been shut down. The contractor has also taken back the 50 bicycles provided for the service. The PMC had also constructed a road network in the zoo premises for the same.
Ashwini Bhide is back as Metro 3 boss
Ashwini Bhide, 52, the bureaucrat who was in the eye of the storm for spearheading construction of the car shed at Aarey for Metro 3, and who had to step down from the position after the MVA government took over, is back with Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation On Tuesday, Bhide, a 1995-batch IAS officer was given additional charge as managing director, MMRCL, which is implementing the Colaba-Seepz Metro-3 project. She was transferred out of MMRCL in January 2020.
LMC to charge vehicles parked by roadside, hikes fees for mobile food vans
Lucknow Municipal Corporation has decided to levy an annual charge for such commercial establishments, whose employees use public roads for parking vehicles. Scrap dealers and travel agencies, would also be charged. The municipal corporation has increased annual vending fees for mobile food van operators, though fees for street vendors remains unchanged. The proposals have been approved by the LMC house. License fee will also be charged from those running a travel agency.
Himachal: Credit war over construction of Atal Tunnel erupts again
With the political parties gearing up for the Himachal assembly elections, a 'credit war' has once again erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress over the construction of a tunnel beneath the 13,058ft high Rohtang Pass. HP Congress chief Pratibha Singh in a statement said that the BJP was wrongly taking credit for the construction of the tunnel built at an estimated cost of Rs 3,200 crore.
Students should appear for second session of JEE mains, say Pune experts
After the result of JEE session 1 mains on Monday, many aspirants have started their preparation for the second session which is scheduled from July 21 to July 30. Director at IITian's Prashikshan kendra, Durgesh Mangeshkar added that on August 10, the final cut off will be declared. Admin Head at Bakliwal Tutorials, Sanidhya Jhawar said that students who appeared for JEE main-1 should definitely appear in JEE main-2 as well.
