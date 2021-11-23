Himachal extends deadline for second dose of Covid vaccination to Dec 3

The Himachal Pradesh government has extended the deadline for the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for 100% population above the age of 18 years till December 3. Earlier, the state had fixed November 30 as the deadline.

Till November 22, over 57.8 lakh people had been administered the first dose and 46.7 lakh the second dose as well. More than 9 lakh people are yet to get the second jab.

Among the 12 districts of the state, Kinnaur and Solan districts have achieved the full vaccination of the targeted population.

In Shimla and Una districts, more than 90% people have been inoculated with both the doses, while the remaining districts have achieved full vaccination of more than 83% of the population.

“The state is set to achieve full vaccination of the targeted population by December 3. A programme will be held in Mandi on December 4 to celebrate the feat. It will be attended by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda,” said chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh.

He said that the Union minister will felicitate beneficiaries during the event.

Himachal Pradesh was the first state to achieve the vaccination of 100% of the targeted population in August-end.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised Himachal Pradesh’s efforts to complete the first dose of vaccination of 100% adult population through a virtual conference on September 6 during which he also interacted with healthcare workers of the Covid-19 inoculation programme.

In order to meet the target of vaccinating more than 9 lakh people with the second dose by December 3, the state health authorities face the uphill task of inoculating 1 lakh people daily. Besides the daily inoculation at vaccination centres, health workers have been going door-to-door to vaccinate people. In some areas, the inoculation is being done of people travelling in buses, too.