Himachal: Formulate law on MSP, else won’t call off protest, says Samyukt Kisan Manch

Samyukt Kisan Manch, Himachal, flayed the Jai Ram Thakur government for its silence over their 15-point demand charter and urged government to formulate a law on MSP, else they won’t call off protest
A day after PM Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the three farm laws, the Samyukt Kisan Manch, Himachal Pradesh, flayed CM Jai Ram Thakur for his silence over their 15-point demand charter. They said they won’t call off their protest unless the government formulates a law on MSP. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Nov 21, 2021 01:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the three farm laws, the Samyukt Kisan Manch, Himachal Pradesh, flayed chief minister Jai Ram Thakur government for its silence over their 15-point demand charter.

The manch is a conglomerate of 21 fruit, vegetable growers and farmers. “The farmers’ agitation forced the government to repeal the laws. This is the second biggest movement the country witnessed after the Independence,” said co-convener of the manch Sanjay Chauhan.

“The government should bring uniformity in fixing minimum support price for crops,” he said, adding that the government should ensure a regular supply of insecticides, pesticides and fertilisers across the state. “Till the government does not meet our demand on formulating a law on MSP, we will not withdraw our protest,” he said.

“The government did not understand the interest of farmers while framing the laws, but the farmers remained steadfast in their agitation,” said convener of the manch Harish Chauhan.

He said apple grower unions in Himachal Pradesh were demanding minimum support prices to farmers. He said the farmers would go ahead with their agitation and gherao the Vidhan Sabha.

