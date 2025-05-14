Himachal girls outperform boys in CBSE Class 10, 12 exams

In line with the national trend, girls in Himachal outperformed boys as Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared results of Class 10 and 12 on Tuesday. Students of DAV School, Lakkar Bazar, celebrate after declaration of CBSE results, in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

In Class 10, 17,177 students appeared and 16,706 passed, a percentage of 97.26%. Out of 7,661 girls, 7,515 (97.26%) cleared the exam. The pass percentage of boys stood at 96.58% (9,191 out of 9,516).

In Class 12, 11,385 students took the exam, 6,058 were boys and 5,327.

The pass percentage of girls was 95.03% (5,062) and 90.77% (5,499) boys cleared the exam.

Himachal students outperformed their peers from the Panchkula region, that comprises of Haryana and Himachal. However, HP’s pass percentage was lower than neighbouring Jammu and Kashir, a part of Chandigarh region.

In Class 12, Chandigarh region recorded a pass percentage of 91.61 while Panchkula region recorded 91.17%. In Class 10, Chandigarh region recorded 93.71% and Panchkula 92.77%.

The Chandigarh region comprises of Chandigarh, Punjab, Ladakh and J&K.