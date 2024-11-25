Himachal government yet to receive mandatory forest clearances for Gaggal airport expansion

Despite the state moving ahead with the land acquisition process for the expansion of the Kangra Airport at Gaggal, the government is yet to receive necessary permissions with regards to diversion of forest land from the Centre. The land acquisition process for the expansion of the Kangra Airport at Gaggal has already begun. (File)

The information came to the fore during the hearing of the petition on the expansion of Kangra airport at Gaggal in Himachal. Filed by the Gaggal Airport Expansion Affected Social Welfare Committee, the petition challenges the acquisition process and alleges that the state government has not acquired necessary requirements and permissions.

According to the affidavit filed by the state government special secretary (Tourism and CA), the state has already initiated a process for acquisition of land and in some cases, award has also been passed by the land acquisition collector, but till date, necessary permission with regard to diversion of forest land is yet to be accorded by the Centre.

The Himachal Pradesh high court bench of justice Sandeep Sharma, before whom the affidavit was filed, also pointed out that the proposal for expansion of Kangra Airport at Gaggal is pending with the project screening committee.

Even the techno economic feasibility report i.e. (TEFR), which is a prerequisite for environment related services, is yet to be received and it is only after the receipt of aforesaid report, that the Centre can proceed to grant permission, if any, for forest clearance.

Besides, the court found that the obstacle limitation surface survey, another prerequisite for construction/development of any airport is pending consideration before competent authority.

Considering the findings, the HC said, “Necessary statutory compliances, are yet to be made by the state, there appears to be no justification for this court to consider prayer made on behalf of additional advocate general to withdraw his statement given by on December 7, 2023, wherein he had categorically stated before this court that respondents will not dispossess anybody from the land”.

The HC granted two weeks’ time to the additional advocate general to file a fresh status report with regard to statutory compliances and it is only after that the court may consider the application for withdrawal of the statement.