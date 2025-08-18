With an aim to generate ₹200 crore in revenue in the next five years, the state government launched a new eco-tourism policy to develop 77 eco-tourism sites in different forest circles across the state. Himachal govt launches eco-tourism policy to devp 77 sites

Under this policy, 77 eco-tourism sites are being developed in different parts of the state, including Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Rampur, Solan, Nahan, Hamirpur, Nalagarh, Dharamshala, Palampur, Chamba, Dalhousie, Nurpur, and Rekong Peo. Eco-tourism operators have already been selected for seven popular sites: Potter Hill and Shoghi in Shimla, Solang Nallah in Kullu, and Kasol in Parvati Valley. The remaining sites are being developed in phases. Visitors will be able to enjoy eco-friendly activities like trekking, bird watching, forest camping, jungle walks, homestays and nature interpretation trails.

The state is also making significant strides in protecting and enriching its rich biodiversity, aiming to increase forest cover to 30% by 2030.

A spokesperson of the government said that an important part of the eco-tourism push is involving local people. Eco-tourism committees have been formed in each forest circle to oversee these projects. Local youth are being trained as nature guides and workers. So far, more than 70 guides and 135 multi-purpose workers (MPWs) have been trained by HPECOSOC (Himachal Pradesh Eco-Tourism Society), providing employment while encouraging environmental stewardship.

To make travel and bookings easier for tourists, eco-tourism services are now available online. Over 100 forest rest houses and camping sites can be booked through the HPECOSOC website. A trekking management system has also been introduced, with more than 245 trekking routes marked and listed by difficulty levels. A mobile app is being developed to further guide tourists.