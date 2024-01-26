Himachal govt schools to have English medium from Class 1, says Sukhu

The Himachal government will implement English medium education from Class one from the new academic session in all its schools, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu meeting children during the statehood day event at Dharampur in Mandi. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

He said this while presiding over the 54th Statehood Day function at Dharampur in the Mandi district

Sukhu paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and founder chief minister Yashwant Singh Parmar.

The chief minister announced a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) office at Dahrampur, nagar panchayats at Dharmapur and Sandhol, ₹10 crore each for Sandhole via Marhi Dharampur road and Sandhole via Syoh Dharampur road, ₹3 crore for beautification of Baba Kamlahiya Temple, ₹1.5 crore for community health centre building in Tihra, ₹1.5 crore and ₹1 crore for combined office buildings at Sandhole and Dharampur, respectively, ₹1.5 crore multi-purpose hall at Government Degree College, Dharampur and ₹50 lakh each for civil hospitals in Dharampur and Sandhole.

He announced a basketball sports hostel (girls) at Government Degree College (GDC) Sarkaghat, ₹24.8 crore for the channelisation of various khads in the area, post-graduate classes at GDCs on Sarkaghat and Dharampur. “We are indebted towards stalwarts who have led -Himachal to zenith amon all the hilly states,” Sukhu said while addressing the gathering.

He also expressed gratitude to the resilient and hard-working people of the state whose dedication towards progress has been the driving force.

“Unwavering commitment deserves heartfelt recognition on this momentous day, showcasing that Himachal’s journey is a narrative of leaders and a saga written by its people,” he said.

He said the government aims to establish six green corridors by March-end , ensuring convenient e-charging stations for tourists and locals. He said 13 charging stations will be operational by March as well.

The Kiratpur to Keylong green corridor is already operational and has five e-charging stations and three other stations have been set up from Shimla to Bilaspur, the chief minister said.

“Electric vehicles are being promoted in Himachal and the state government has imposed a ban on the purchase of petrol and diesel vehicles in all government departments from January 1, 2024,” Sukhu said.

Stressing on the achievements of the current government, Sukhu said the state government has introduced the ”Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar” programme to connect with the public, focusing on resolving their grievances.

Over 65,000 mutation and 4,071 partition cases have been settled through ”Revenue Lok Adalats” organised at sub-tehsil and tehsil levels since October 30, 2023, providing relief to many, he added.

Himachal has achieved a milestone by becoming the first state in India to enact a law for orphan children, with 4,000 of them officially adopted as “children of the state”, said Sukhu.

Additionally, the state has launched a ₹680 crore “Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Scheme”. The initial phase offers a 50% subsidy on e-taxi purchases and the second phase includes provisions for solar energy projects with the facility of 70% bank loans, and 30% government equity by depositing 10% security by the youth, he said.