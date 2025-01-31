Himachal govt summons RERA records over ‘gifting’ of apples from govt funds

Himachal Pradesh government has summoned records from Real Estate Development Authority (RERA) after allegations regarding the distributing apples boxes allegedly purchased from the government treasury to officers of Himachal and other states surfaced. Former Himachal RERA chairman Shrikant Baldi (Source: HP govt website)

The issue came to light after some social media reports claiming the same surfaced.

Taking note of the allegations targeting former Himachal RERA chairman Shrikant Baldi, the government has asked RERA employees to submit a report with facts.

The town and country planning (TCP) minister Rajesh Dharmani said, “We have sought report along with all the relevant records and we will be verifying the facts.”

Baldi, who retired from the post of RERA chairman in December last year, is now being accused of distributing 49 boxes of apples from government funds as “gifts” to IAS officers of Himachal and other states, while serving in his position. It is being alleged that these apples were purchased and distributed to officers from the government undertaking Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC). RERA had purchased 49 boxes of 20 kgs each from HPMC for ₹44,100. As per the allegations Baldi had given apple boxes from the government treasury to officers, including retired DGP, RERA chairman of Haryana and Rajasthan, RERA member and registrar, etc. Baldi who is from Rajasthan had served as chief secretary in the former Jai Ram-led Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) government.

Baldi, when contacted, refused to comment.

Chief secy frontrunner in race for the post of RERA chairperson

Himachal Pradesh chief secretary Prabodh Saxena is being considered as the front runner for the post of RERA chairperson. The selection committee for the RERA posts is headed by the HP high court chief justice and the secretary (Urban Development) and the secretary (Law) are its members. Saxena who is due to retire on March 31 has applied for the post of the chairman. Applications were filed till January 23. The appointment process can take up to a month after the nomination filing process. The other in the race are former chief secretary RD Dhiman, currently serving as chief information commissioner (CIC).